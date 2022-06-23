Do you love aviation? Come fly with Cirrus!

Las Vegas, NV, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cirrus Aviation is the largest private jet management and charter company in Nevada. Cirrus operates worldwide with a growing fleet of over 30 light to extended long range aircraft, providing an excellent upgrade career path for their crews. Their primary base is Harry Reid International (KLAS) in Las Vegas, with secondary bases in California and Florida and several other bases expected soon.

Cirrus Aviation Services is currently expanding and looking for outstanding aviation professionals to join their team. They are actively recruiting pilots, mechanics, customer service agents and other positions. If you are a highly skilled candidate with motivation and experience, you can apply here.

Why Fly with Cirrus Aviation?

Cirrus Aviation is a family-owned business that stresses ethical behavior, an exceptional work environment and quality of life. They want employees to see each other as friends and equals as well as coworkers. Together, their team values customer service based on professionalism, positivity, inclusion and respect.

They were founded with a single aircraft in 2009 and are proud to have grown to be one of the top 10 largest private jet charter airlines in the United States. The company's success is based on dedication to ethics, performance, service and safety.

Cirrus Aviation offers an attractive lifestyle for pilots, who fly familiar aircraft, work with a trusted ground crew and enjoy favorable schedules. While flexibility is key, it's common for pilots to be back home in their own beds at the end of the day. They encourage personal time and want pilots to value their families and outside interests. Cirrus Aviation also believes in developing the pilots of the future with ongoing education, nurturing and mentoring. They actively invest in training and will cover the cost of ATP licenses for First Officers looking to rise through the ranks.

COMPENSATION & BENEFITS

Cirrus recruits only top tier staff and offers a very competitive compensation program that’s well above industry standards.

Benefits include 4% matching on 401(k) plans and subsidized medical, dental and vision coverage. Compensation is reviewed annually to ensure pay remains ahead of industry trends.

Cirrus prefers to promote from within and expects all team members to be continually learning and improving. They strive for excellence and reward pilots and other employees who seek a long-term future with the company. Their leadership team believes in developing the pilots of the future with ongoing education, nurturing and mentoring. Cirrus actively invests in training and will cover the cost of securing commercial pilot certificates and ATP licenses for First Officers looking to rise through the ranks and be promoted to Captains. They operate thousands of flights and have the hours in the sky to offer.

LOW-COST LIVING

For a city of its size, Las Vegas has some of the best cost-of-living standards in the country. Homes are affordable, including new builds with state-of-the-art designs and convenient locations in growing neighborhoods. Gas prices are much lower than in next-door California and there’s no Nevada state income tax. That leaves you with more spending money to enjoy for a family vacation or a little fun on the Strip.

HARRY REID INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Cirrus Aviation is based at the Atlantic Aviation executive terminal, just steps from the Strip at Harry Reid International Airport, formally known as McCarran International Airport. The centralized location makes it easy to reach from most parts of Las Vegas in just 20 minutes or less. Harry Reid International Airport is one of the top 10 busiest airports in the country with direct flights throughout the United States. That makes it easy, efficient, and affordable for friends and family members to come visit. Looking to take a vacation yourself? You and your family are never more than a couple hours away from the beaches of California, the big sky of Montana or the ski slopes of Utah, Idaho, and Colorado. The convenience of Harry Reid International Airport is especially attractive to former commercial pilots who still enjoy flight privileges with major airlines.

View their current openings here: Employment Listings - Cirrus Aviation

ADDRESS: Cirrus Aviation Services 275 E Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169, United States

Website: Las Vegas’ Premier Private Jet Management and Jet Charter Company (cirrusav.com)

