Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market to Reach $7.1 Billion by 2027. Keytruda and Tivdak are Emerging as the Most Clinically and Commercially Attractive Regimens - Arizton

Chicago, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Arizton latest research report, the cervical cancer therapeutics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.14% during 2021-2027. Chemotherapeutic drugs are expected to dominate the global cervical cancer therapeutics market. However, the targeted therapies are expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period. Recently approved biological drugs such as Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and Tivdak (tisotumab-vedotin-tftv) are expected to drive the targeted therapies segment during the forecast period.



Cervical Cancer Therapeutics Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details MARKET SIZE (2027) $7.1 Billion MARKET SIZE (2021) $5.5 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 4.27% BASE YEAR 2021 FORECAST YEAR 2022-2027 MARKET SEGMENTS Drug Class (Chemotherapy, Targeted therapy), Histology Type (Squamous cell carcinoma, Adenocarcinoma, and Adeno, Distribution Channel (Hospital & Clinics, Retail & Specialty Pharmacies), and Age Group (Below 29 years, 30-49 years, and 50+ years) GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS North America, Europe, APAC COUNTRIES COVERED United States, France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, China, and Japan

Key Insights

The United States accounted for the highest share of more than 35.13% in the global cervical cancer treatment market due to the rise in prevalence of cervical cancer in women, the presence of key players, and the rise in access to healthcare due to well-established healthcare infrastructure.

Chemotherapeutic drugs are accounted for a significant share of more than 85.04% of the global cervical cancer treatment market due to their wide recommendation in the early or late-stage setting.

Women aged 50 years are accounted for a significant share of 56.02% in the global cervical cancer treatment market due to the average age at diagnosis of cervical cancer in women being 50 years.

Squamous cell carcinoma accounted for a significant share of 76.22% in the global cervical cancer treatment market due to its highly aggressive nature.

Retail & Specialty pharmacy services accounted for a significant share of 56.96% in the global cervical cancer treatment market due to increasing collaborations by government and private sectors with retail & specialty pharmacies.

The prominent players in cervical cancer treatment market include Merck, Seagen, Roche, Pfizer, Bristol-myers-Squibb, Novartis, GSK and others.

The emerging therapeutics which are being developed for cervical cancer includes cadonilimab, socazolimab, prolgolimab, durvalumab, camrelizumab, serplulimab, catequentinib and others.

With more than 169+ molecules in various stages of development, it is expected that new vendors are likely to enter the market with novel mechanisms of action and better safety and efficacy profiles compared to the existing patented commercial drugs for treating cervical cancer.

Key Vendors:

Seagen Inc

Merck

Roche

Pfizer

Sanofi/Regeneron

Lee's Pharma/Sorrenti

Akesobio

HengRui Medicine Co., Ltd

Henlius Biotech

Biocad

Advenchen Laboratories

EXELIXIS

Novertis

GSK

Zeria Pharmaceuticals



Other Prominent Vendors

Innovent Biologics

Clovis Oncology

IOVANCE Biotherapeutics

Genor Biopharma Co., LTD

Agenusbio

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Astrazeneca

Puma Biotechnology

Genmab

Takeda

Incyte Corp

BioAtla, Inc.

Helsinn Healthcare SA

Qilu Pharmaceutical

BeiGene



Report Coverage

Detailed overview of cervical cancer, including disease definition, classification, diagnosis, and treatment pattern.

Overview of the global trends of cervical cancer in the eight major markets (8MM)

Historical, current, and projected patient pool of cervical cancer in the eight primary markets (8MM) for 2018-2027.

Age group, Histology, Drug Class, and Drug Distribution type segmentation of cervical cancer in the eight major markets (8MM)

Market Share of the market players, Company profiles, product specifications, and competitive landscape.

Comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints.

Detailed overview of therapeutics pipeline activity and therapeutic assessment of the products by development stage, product type, route of administration, molecule type, and geography type for cervical cancer across all clinical stages.

Coverage of dormant and discontinued pipelines projects along with the reasons across cervical cancer

Coverage of significant milestones (products approvals/launch timelines, clinical trial result publication, regulatory designations, licensing & collaborations, research & development progress of pipeline assets) in the cervical cancer space.



Market Segmentation

Drug Class

Chemotherapy

Targeted therapy

Histology Type

Squamous cell carcinoma

Adenocarcinoma

Aden squamous



Distribution Channel

Hospital & Clinics

Retail & Specialty Pharmacies

Age Group

Below 29 years

30-49 years

50+ years



Region

North America U.S.

Europe France Germany Italy UK Spain

APAC China Japan







