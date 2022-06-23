Golden Sky Minerals Reprices Warrants

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Sky Minerals Corp. (AUEN.V) OTC (LCKYF) (the “Company” or “Golden Sky”) announces that, further to its June 7, 2022 news release, it has reduced the exercise price of 4,291,308 $0.60 warrants issued pursuant to the July 20, 2021 private placement financing to $0.45. The original expiration date of July 21, 2023 remains unchanged.



About Golden Sky Minerals Corp.

Golden Sky Minerals Corp. is a well-funded junior grassroots explorer focused on the discovery of new precious metal and copper projects through systematic exploration in metal endowed terranes, located in tier-one mining jurisdictions. Golden Sky's focus is to develop their portfolio of projects to resource stage. Currently, the company has three drill ready projects in the Yukon; this includes the Hotspot, Bullseye, and Luckystrike properties. In addition, the recent property purchase of the Rayfield Copper-Gold Project in southern British Columbia adds to the company's substantial early-stage project pipeline in Canada.

The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

