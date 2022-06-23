Stone Investment Group Provides Update to Closing of Transaction With Starlight Capital

TORONTO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On June 22, 2022, Starlight Capital Investments LP ("Starlight Capital") issued a press release announcing that as of yesterday's date, Stone Investment Group Limited ("SIG" or the "Corporation") had not yet satisfied the closing condition (the "AUM Condition") to maintain a minimum of $630 million of assets under management ("AUM") in its public mutual funds (the "Stone Funds") and managed accounts as required pursuant to the arrangement agreement dated April 7, 2022 between SIG, Starlight Capital, Stone-SIG Acquisition Limited, 13613429 Canada Inc., and 13909841 Canada Inc., as amended May 6, 2022 (the "Arrangement Agreement"). Starlight Capital went on to state that if the AUM Condition is not satisfied prior to June 30, 2022, it does not currently intend to complete the transactions pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement unless at least 10,500 of Stone’s outstanding 9.0% senior unsecured debentures (the "Debentures") are irrevocably deposited by 5:00 pm on June 24, 2022 to the offer launched on November 29, 2021, as amended, by Stone-SIG Acquisition Limited for $800 per Debenture (as amended on December 15, 21, 22 and 27, 2021, and January 28, March 31 and May 19, 2022, the "Stone Offer").



As the Corporation has previously announced, the Stone Offer remains open for acceptance until June 30, 2022.

The Corporation wishes to clarify that the decline in AUM is a function of the sharp decline in global capital markets over recent weeks and is not a reflection of the relative performance of the Stone Funds and managed accounts. Stone Asset Management Limited, portfolio manager of the Stone Funds and managed accounts, together with all of the subadvisors, remain confident that the investment portfolios are being managed appropriately in the circumstances.

Richard Stone, President and CEO of the Corporation, said: "Everyone knows the global capital markets are in a period of precipitous decline. When we signed the Arrangement Agreement on April 7, we were comfortably over the AUM threshold. It is unfortunate that the collapse of the global markets began just weeks before our scheduled closing date. Given the timeline for approval from shareholders, the court and the regulators, there was nothing we could do to accelerate the transactions. Despite this challenge, the firm, its managers and subadvisors remain steadfastly dedicated to the best interests of the investors in the Stone Funds and our managed account clients. While the circumstances are certainly less than ideal at the moment, we remain optimistic that the transaction with Starlight Capital will be completed and we continue to work toward merging our operations. We are doing everything we can to get this done."

To demonstrate his own commitment to completing the transaction, Mr. Stone has executed and delivered a letter of transmittal to deposit under the Stone Offer all 728 Debentures that he beneficially owns, subject to acceptance in conjunction with the closing of the transactions pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement. He added: "I firmly believe that this is the right transaction for the company. I am prepared to do what I can to see it through to successful completion."

In addition to Mr. Stone's Debentures, the Corporation has also received a firm commitment for the deposit of a further 336 Debentures on the same terms as Mr. Stone's deposit. Management and the board are hopeful that other Debentureholders, particularly significant Debentureholders, will support the transaction and follow Mr. Stone in depositing additional Debentures to the Stone Offer.

About Stone Investment Group Limited

The Corporation is an independent wealth management Corporation. The Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Stone Asset Management Limited, structures and manages high quality investment products for Canadian investors.

