Forkast to host CFTC Commissioner, Caroline Pham, in upcoming discussion on The Future of Stablecoins

The one-hour virtual discussion, The Future of Stablecoins, is the flagship livestream for Forkast+, a newly launched membership program featuring premium content and events about the blockchain/crypto industry.

“Given recent events involving stablecoins, it is more imperative than ever that regulators take steps to address risks and protect the retail public,” CFTC Commissioner Caroline Pham, a speaker, told Forkast ahead of the event.

“Since the Terra collapse, regulators are increasingly wading into stablecoin space. It would be interesting to see the role of stablecoins not only in the world of crypto but also the digital payments ecosystem,” said Angie Lau, founder and editor-in-chief of Forkast, who will moderate the event. “What’s happening now will shape the stablecoin of tomorrow.”

Stablecoins — which are digital currencies pegged to other assets, typically the U.S. dollar or gold — broke into the mainstream consciousness in May when the collapse of Terra, an algorithmic stablecoin, shook the entire cryptocurrency sector. Regulators globally have said they intend to impose more stringent rules on stablecoins and the wider cryptocurrency market.

The speakers:

Commissioner Caroline Pham, Commissioner, the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Trent Barnes, Principal, Zerocap

Mark Lamb, Co-founder and CEO, CoinFLEX

Crypto Rising is a virtual series for audiences around the world featuring industry newsmakers and thought leaders discussing the most pressing issues of the day. These crucial conversations dig into what’s trending, what’s behind the headlines and what it all means.

