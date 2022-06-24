CORRECTION - First Responders Children’s Foundation Announces Randy Acosta As Chief Development Officer

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by First Responders Children's Foundation please note that in the first paragraph of the release, it should read Chief Development Officer rather than Chief Marketing and Development Officer, as previously stated. The corrected release follows:

Today, Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children's Foundation, announced that Randy Acosta has been appointed Chief Development Officer.



Randy Acosta is a seasoned development professional with over 22 years of experience in the nonprofit sector. Formerly as the Senior Vice President, Resource Development, for the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, a national 501c3 youth development organization, Randy successfully cultivated, acquired, and maintained relationships with corporate, individual, and Foundation donors. His ability to identify the needs of donors and their funding priorities makes him an invaluable asset to First Responders Children's Foundation.

Jillian Crane, President and CEO of First Responders Children Foundation, stated, “We are delighted Randy Acosta is joining our team as Chief Development Officer. As the needs of first responders grow, it is crucial we raise the money to support those needs and have the resources to be there for first responder heroes who run into danger for all of us every day.”

Previously, Randy worked in executive-level management for Boys & Girls Clubs, where he held the position of Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Harford County, Maryland, from 2009-2012. He has more than 12 years of experience in the Boys & Girls Club movement, including the role of Area Executive Director for the Prince William Region of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Washington, DC. Randy grew up in the Boys & Girls Clubs, first in Minnesota and later in Prince William County, Virginia. He started his Boys & Girls Club career in the Club he attended as a teen, beginning as an Athletic Director and rapidly progressing to Branch Director.

About First Responders Children’s Foundation

First Responders Children’s Foundation provides financial support to children who have lost a parent in the line of duty as well to families enduring significant financial hardship due to tragic circumstances. First Responders Children’s Foundation also supports, promotes, and facilitates educational activities and programs created and operated by first responder organizations whose purpose is to benefit children or the community at large. FRCF has awarded college scholarships to hundreds of deserving children of first responders. Scholars are selected based on financial need with priority given to children of first responders who have been killed or injured in the line of duty. In 2021, the Foundation awarded college scholarships to 209 students.