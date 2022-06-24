CE Brands Reports on Voting Results from the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, Alberta, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) of CE Brands Inc. (TSXV: CEBI; CEBI.WT) (“CE Brands”, “we”, “our”, or the “Company”), a data-driven consumer-electronics company, was held earlier today via live audio and slideshow webcast. Each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting is discussed in detail in the Company’s management information circular dated May 12, 2022 (the “Circular”), which can be found under the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .



The total number of votes cast by shareholders in person or by proxy at the Meeting was 7,612,677 votes (including votes cast in respect of proxies received following the proxy cutoff time, which the Company determined to waive to permit additional votes cast by shareholders to be included in the voting results). The voting results in relation to the election of directors, were as follows:





Director

Number of Votes Cast Votes For (~%) Votes Withheld (~%) Craig Smith 6,739,058 (96.5%) 243,619 (3.5%) Jared Wolk 6,922,047 (99.1%) 60,630 (0.9%) Joanne Hruska 6,948,877 (99.5%) 33,800 (0.5%) Stephen A. Smith 6,935,902 (99.3%) 46,775 (0.7%) Hugh Tyler Rice 6,922,047 (99.1%) 60,630 (0.9%) W.K. Wong 6,739,058 (96.5%) 243,619 (3.5%)

Each of the other matters put forward before shareholders for consideration and approval at the Meeting, as described in the Circular, was duly approved by the requisite number of votes.

The Company will file a report of voting results on all resolutions voted on at the Meeting under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

About CE Brands



CE Brands Inc. develops products with leading manufacturers and iconic brand​ licensors by utilizing proprietary data that identifies key market opportunities​. With sales today ​in​ over 70 countries, our innovative, ​highly ​repeatable process, which we call the “CE Method​”,​ has created ​an ​optimal growth ​path for CE Brands to be the premier global licensed brand manufacturer.

