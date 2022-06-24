Proactive news headlines including Elementos, AuTECO Minerals, Chimeric Therapeutics and Aeris Resources

Sydney, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Elementos Ltd (ASX:ELT, OTC:ELTLF) has maintained its buy rating from BW Equities after the company indicated that the Oropesa DFS is on track for delivery in Q1 CY23 and first production is anticipated in 2025. Click here

AuTECO Minerals Ltd (ASX:AUT, OTC:MNXMF) has intersected a 5.5-metre gold hit, grading at 18 g/t, from 44.9 metres downhole during drilling at the Pickle Crow Gold Project in Ontario, Canada – and the market has rewarded the company's stocks with an 8.11% boost today. Click here

Chimeric Therapeutics Ltd (ASX:CHM) welcomes the first ever trial studying NK cells in combination with IL-2 and Vactosertib, using Chimeric’s CORE NK platform cells. Click here

Aeris Resources Ltd (ASX:AIS) has received overwhelming support from its shareholders for the acquisition of Round Oak Minerals Pty Ltd at the extraordinary general meeting (EGM) held today. Click here

Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has advanced testwork and baseline battery anode material (BAM) supply discussions in the United States with several entities engaged in both the electric vehicle and stationary storage industry. Click here

Horizon Minerals Ltd (ASX:HRZ) looks set to benefit from a cash injection, having received strong commitments for the placement of around 44.4 million fully paid ordinary shares in the company at $0.09 per share, targeting $4 million before costs. Click here

Highfield Resources Ltd (ASX:HFR) has obtained a construction licence from the Townhalls (councils) of Undués de Lerda (Aragón) and Sangüesa (Navarra) for a mine gate and two underground declines slated to be developed at the Muga Potash Project in Spain. Click here

Animoca Brands Corporation Ltd's subsidiary Grease Monkey Games has now opened the whitelist for its motorsports game Torque Drift 2 to secure the game's first NFT game assets, including free airdrops. Click here

