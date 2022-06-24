Boskalis update on HAL offer

English Dutch

Papendrecht, 24 June 2022



Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V. (Boskalis) has taken note of the press release issued earlier today by HAL Holding N.V. (HAL) in which it formally announces the launch of its public offer for all issued and outstanding shares of Boskalis (the Offer). Reference is further made to HAL’s press release dated 10 March 2022 and Boskalis’ press releases dated 10 March 2022, 8 April 2022, 12 May 2022 and 3 June. The HAL press release can be found on: https://www.halholding.com/boskalis-offer.

Boskalis will shortly announce the date and publish the agenda of an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of shareholders to be held in accordance with the provisions of the Dutch Decree on Public Takeovers. At this EGM, the Board of Management and the Supervisory Board of Boskalis will discuss the Offer including the financial and non-financial aspects. Boskalis will also publish its Position Statement regarding the Offer shortly.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION

Investor relations:

Martijn L.D. Schuttevâer

ir@boskalis.com

T +31 786969310

This is a Boskalis press release on the grounds of article 17 paragraph 1 of the European Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014). This press release does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities of Royal Boskalis Westminster N.V.

