Election of board employee representatives in Tryg A/S

At a recent ended employee election in Tryg, the Danish employees have elected Tina Snejbjerg and Charlotte Dietzer, the Norwegian employees Mette Osvold and the Swedish employees Elias Bakk and Lena Darin as employee representatives of Tryg's Supervisory Board.

As substitute members of Tryg's Supervisory Board, the Danish employees have elected Jesper Henrik de Gusmão-Sørensen as personal substitute for Tina Snejbjerg, the Norwegian employees Bjørn Andreas Bøe Grønner as personal substitute for Mette Osvold and the Swedish employees have elected Simon Basdajian as personal substitute for Elias Bakk and Lars Eriksson as personal substitute for Lena Darin.

The new board members enter the Supervisory Board on 1 July 2022. At the same time, the former employee representative Gert Ove Mikkelsen will withdraw.

After 1 July 2022, the employee representatives of Tryg's Supervisory Board are:

Charlotte Dietzer

Tina Snejbjerg

Mette Osvold

Elias Bakk

Lena Darin

Attachment