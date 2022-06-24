International Health Insurance Market Primer and Business Report 2022: An Introductory for Those New to the Industry

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "International Health Insurance Market Primer and Business Guide" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This guide is an introduction to international health insurance for those new to the subject.
International private medical insurance is flourishing. There are more globally mobile individuals than ever before - and employers are building businesses in more diverse countries. IPMI as health insurance without borders is the future of health insurance for all people irrespective of their country of nationality, residence or current domicile.
Compulsory insurance, voluntary top up covers, differences between what you can sell to locals and expatriates, rules on overseas investors, local partnerships, economic sanctions, and even local politics are all things that insurers and brokers must understand.
IPMI is now incredibly complex but is a massive sub-sector of the global health insurance market and there are many misunderstandings that this guide seeks to correct.
Key Topics Covered:
OVERVIEW
INTRODUCTION
INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE
- Health insurance definitions
- Expatriate definitions
- Voluntary health insurance
- Why IPMI and PMI are no longer separate
- Social and technological disruption
- Duty of care
- Why insurers are moving into IPMI
- Changing insurance ecosystem
- Customer centricity
- Emerging markets
- Health insurance for older workers
IPMI MARKET
GROWING NEED FOR IPMI
- International students
- Temporary foreign workers
- Expatriates
- Onshoring and offshoring
- Premium retention in countries
- Premiums and local taxes
- Local partnerships
- Muddying the waters
- It is not health insurance
HEALTH INSURANCE
- Compulsory health insurance
- Compulsory travel health insurance
- Health insurance and universal healthcare
- Digital transformation
- Dental and vision care
HEALTHCARE
- Global healthcare
- Universal healthcare
INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE MARKET
- Buying the market overseas
- Distribution
- Healthcare or health insurance
- History
- Market potential
- Hospitals offering health insurance
- Numbers of insurers
- Insurance companies
- Lloyd's of London
- Lloyds' brokers
- Managing general agents
- Third party administrators
- Insurance brokers
- Financial advisors
- Insurance agents
- Banks
- Health insurance comparison sites
- Micro insurance
- Mobile devices
- Self-insurance
- Smart phones
- Social media
- Videos
INTERNATIONAL HEALTH INSURANCE PRODUCTS
- Cover
- International insurance or domestic insurance
- Expatriate population as % of worldwide population
- Expatriate or international migrant
- International students
- Cross-border workers
- Digital nomads
- Diasporas
- Migration and health
CUSTOMERS
- Target markets for insurers
- What is an expatriate?
- Expatriate characteristics
- Expatriate salaries and benefits
- Buyers
- Dependants
- Emerging markets middle class
- Generation Y
- High net worth
- How people choose international health insurance
- Indian companies
- Maritime
- Mining
- More than one product
- Music industry
- NGOs
- Need
- Oil and gas
- Overseas employees need support
- Pilots
- Questions potential customers ask
- Retirees
- Self-employed
- Short assignments
- Short-term cover
- Singles
- Students
- Target ages
- Teachers
- Wealthy expatriates
- Who can be covered?
- Why companies buy it
- Why individuals buy it
- Why needs are changing
- Why not just buy cover locally
- Women
THE PRODUCT
- Addiction treatment
- Admitted policies
- Apps
- Big data
- Budget covers
- Cancer
- Chatbots
- Choice of cover or a set package
- Claims
- Compliance with local law
- Co-payments
- Critical illness
- Currency
- Danger zones
- Diabetes treatment
- Diaspora insurance
- Duty of care
- Emergency assistance
- Emergency evacuation
- European Air Medical Institute
- Fertility treatment
- Fraud
- Funeral plans
- Global cover
- Helplines
- Income protection
- Insurers rethink of health insurance
- International medical accreditation
- Medical evacuation and repatriation
- Medical tourism and insurance
- Medical travel insurance
- Mental health
- Micro health insurance
- Obesity treatment
- Organ transplants
- Passive war
- Political risks
- Pricing
- Price regulation
- Pricing on group schemes
- Private repatriation
- Risk management
- Second medical opinion
- Security and travel advice
- Takaful
- Takaful health
- Telehealth
- Term life
- Top up covers
- Trauma
- Travel insurance
- Underwriting
- Virtual doctors
- War risks
- Wearables
