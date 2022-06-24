Clarus R+D Announces New CEO

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clarus R+D ( https://clarusrd.com/ ), a fintech software company focused on helping innovative companies maximize and defend their R&D tax credits, announced the appointment of Chris Winslow as CEO. Prior to this appointment, Chris held senior leadership roles in publicly traded, mid-market, and start-up technology service companies in the cloud, computer hardware, and logistics industries. He has successfully raised capital in private and public markets and orchestrated the exit of multiple companies.



Chris is stepping into the role that has been held by Jeff Haskett. Jeff co-founded Clarus R+D with Brent Johnson and leveraged their combined expertise in tax credits and technology development to propel Clarus R+D to its industry leader status. Haskett and Johnson will remain on the Board, and serve as strategic advisors to Chris as he works to accelerate the growth of the company. With a keen focus on new partner programs and robust advances in technology, Chris is excited to oversee Clarus R+D’s evolution and rapid growth as Clarus R+D continues to provide the industry standard in R&D tax credit services.

Since its founding in 2016, Clarus R+D has focused on helping start-ups and growth companies take advantage of America’s largest tax incentive: the research and development tax credit. They built cutting-edge, cloud-based software to deliver access, compliance, and clarity for federal and state R&D tax credits: a process that can be daunting, but can also put substantial money back into businesses that truly need it to continue to grow and thrive. To date, Clarus R+D has helped thousands of customers and hundreds of professional partners claim over $200 million in tax credits. Now, Clarus R+D is thrilled to unveil version 2.0, which allows businesses of all sizes, as well as tax practitioners - whether solo practices, top 50 firms or anything in between - to utilize the same time-saving, cost-saving, tax credit software platform that has been so successful for start-ups and growth businesses.

“I’m excited to be named Chief Executive Officer at Clarus R+D, the leading software platform for calculating and processing innovation-based tax incentives,” notes Chris Winslow. “Clarus R+D has been able to grow dramatically by offering unparalleled transparency, accessibility, and collaboration and ensuring compliance and defensibility. As a multiple winner of the Fast 50 awards, the company has demonstrated its ability to lead the market through exemplary customer service driven by state-of-the-art technology and outstanding people.”

R&D PLATFORM FOR ALL:

While the R&D tax credit program appears to be simple and straight-forward when considering the items necessary for completion, it is the required process and documentation behind the final form that is detailed, time-intensive, and dependent on a certain level of expertise. The greatest benefit that the Clarus R+D platform provides is that the software runs automated calculations on users’ R&D studies using both methods - regular and simplified – to ensure that the final incentives are optimized for each client. Clients save valuable time as a result of the automated dual calculation process, and they maximize their R&D tax credit.

Clarus R+D has designed their platform to allow startups, growth businesses, enterprise companies and tax practitioners of all size and scope to easily provide details regarding any and all potential R&D incentive-worthy projects and go through the four-part test (permitted purpose, technological in nature, elimination of uncertainty, and process of experimentation), which is an integral part of any R&D tax study project. Users can also easily submit any and all relevant expenses. IRS regulations require any company filing for an R&D tax credit to have and keep certain supporting documentation, and the Clarus R+D platform ensures that every R&D study completed includes all of the necessary backup evidence and documentation, modeled after the IRS R&D Audit Technique guides. The platform truly simplifies compliance.

ABOUT CLARUS R+D

Clarus R+D is the leader in world-class technology that enables every business to unlock the full value of R&D tax credits for innovation and growth. Founded by tax and technology experts, Clarus R+D builds cloud-based software so companies of all sizes can realize and optimize the power of America’s largest tax incentive to materially impact their business. Clarus R+D also partners with CPAs who need a smarter way to prepare R&D tax credit studies. To learn more, visit https://clarusrd.com .



MEDIA CONTACTS

Tammy Marino

tammy.marino@orcapr.com

Rita Tennyson

Rita.tennyson@orcapr.com