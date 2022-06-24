New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urea Market Capacity and Capital Expenditure (CapEx) Forecast by Region, Top Countries and Companies, Feedstock, Key Planned and Announced Projects, 2022-2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288356/?utm_source=GNW

99 mtpa in 2030. Around 76 planned and announced plants are slated to come online by 2030, primarily in Asia and Former Soviet Union. Among countries, India and Iran are expected to lead urea capacity growth by 2030, followed by the Russia and Australia.



Scope

- Global urea capacity outlook by region

- Urea planned and announced plants details

- Capacity share of the major urea producers globally

- Global urea capital expenditure outlook by region



Reasons to Buy

- Understand key trends in the global urea industry

- Identify opportunities in the global urea industry with the help of upcoming plants and capital expenditure outlook

- Understand the current and future competitive scenario

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288356/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________