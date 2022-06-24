$5.7 Billion Worldwide Therapeutics Contact Lens Industry to 2027 - Increased Prevalence of Myopia and Other Eye Disorders is Driving Growth

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market, By Material Type (Balafilcon, Lotrafilcon, Methafilcon, Senofilcon, Others), By Application (Pain Relief, Corneal Healing, Sealing & Protection, Others), By Distribution Channel, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market is expected to grow at a steady CAGR of 12.10% to reach USD5788.23 million by 2027 on the back of the rise in the number of eye treatment surgeries happening across the globe. Also, the increased prevalence of myopia and other eye disorders and the growing use of advanced technologies for eye treatment are other prominent factors driving the Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market.



Contact lenses are safer and can provide effective vision correction compared to traditional eyewear. The government of several countries is investing heavily to develop the healthcare sector and emphasize the importance of vision care. They are launching awareness camps and campaigns to increase the awareness in the people about advanced eye care. Also, an increase in the number of myopia and other eye disorders is expected to create significant opportunities for the Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market in the forecast period.



The Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market is segmented into material type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape. Based on material type, the market is divided into balafilcon, lotrafilcon, methafilcon, senofilcon, and others. The senofilcon material dominated the market in 2021 and accounted for 43.15% of the overall market share. This segment is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Senofilcon keeps the eye white and healthy and provides more relief for ocular discomfort.



Some of the key players operating in the Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market are Johnson & Johnson, Alcon, Inc, Bausch Health Companies, Inc, EssilorLuxottica S.A., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, SynergEyes Inc., X-Cel Specialty Contacts., CooperVision, Inc., Hoya Corporation., SEED Co., Ltd, among others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2027

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth and the market size of the Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of the Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market from 2023 to 2027 and growth rate until 2027.

To classify the Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market based on material type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market.

Report Scope:

In this report, the Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Therapeutics Contact Lens Market, By Material Type:

Senofilcon

Balafilcon

Lotrafilcon

Methafilcon

Others

Therapeutics Contact Lens Market, By Application:

Drug Delivery

Corneal Healing

Pain Relief

Sealing & Protection

Others

Therapeutics Contact Lens Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospitals & Clinics

Online

Optical Retail Stores

Therapeutics Contact Lens Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Russia

Germany

Italy

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Vietnam

Indonesia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Chile

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Egypt

Iran

UAE

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. References for Using Therapeutic Contact Lens Across Gender

5.2. Reasons for Using Therapeutic Contact Lens

5.3. Frequency of Therapeutic Contact Lens Usage

5.4. Preferred Point of Purchase

5.5. Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

5.6. Sources of Information

5.7. Barriers to Adoption of Therapeutic Contact Lens

5.8. Brand Awareness



6. Clinical Trials Analysis

6.1. Ongoing Clinical Trials

6.2. Completed Clinical Trials

6.3. Terminated Clinical Trials



7. Patent Analysis

7.1. Patent Granted (2017-2021)

7.2. Patent Applications Filed



8. Global Therapeutics Contact Lens Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.1.1. By Value

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.2.1. By Material Type (Senofilcon, Balafilcon, Lotrafilcon, Methafilcon, Others)

8.2.2. By Application (Drug Delivery, Corneal Healing, Pain Relief, Sealing & Protection, Drug Delivery, Others))

8.2.3. By Distribution Channel (Hospitals & Clinics, Online, Optical Retail Stores)

8.2.4. By Company (2021)

8.2.5. By Region

8.3. Market Map



9. North America Therapeutics Contact Lens Market Outlook



10. Europe Therapeutics Contact Lens Market Outlook



11. Asia Pacific Therapeutics Contact Lens Market Outlook



12. South America Therapeutics Contact Lens Market Outlook



13. Middle East and Africa Therapeutics Contact Lens Market Outlook



14. Market Dynamics

14.1. Drivers

14.2. Challenges



15. Market Trends and Developments



16. Competitive Landscape

16.1. Johnson & Johnson

16.2. Alcon, Inc

16.3. Bausch Health Companies, Inc.

16.4. EssilorLuxottica S.A

16.5. Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

16.6. SynergEyes Inc.

16.7. X-Cel Specialty Contacts

16.8. CooperVision, Inc.

16.9. Hoya Corporation

16.10. SEED Co., Ltd.



17. Strategic Recommendations

