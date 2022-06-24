Global Biomethane Market Report to 2027 - by Feedstock Type, Production Method, Application and Region

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Biomethane Market, By Feedstock Type (Agricultural Waste, Animal Manure, Organic Household waste, Energy Crops, and Others), By Production Method (Fermentation v/s Gasification), By Application, By Region, Competition Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global biomethane market valued at USD3944.28 million that is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 5.80% during the forecast period to achieve market value of USD5606.64 million by 2027F.

The market growth can be attributed to growing investments and development in the sector. Moreover, financial aids for the gas distribution facilities and expansion of the related infrastructure would further drive the growth of the global biomethane market in the upcoming five years. The demand is further increasing from power generation sector. With increasing concerns toward exhausting non-renewable sources of energy and power like coal, petrol & petroleum products, etc. further aid the growth of the global biomethane market in the future five years. Growing investments in the eco-friendly alternatives for greener and sustainable environment also plays important role in market growth.

The global biomethane market is segmented by feedstock type, production method, application, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on feedstock type, the market is further segmented into agricultural waste, animal manure, organic household waste, energy crops, and others, By production method, the market is differentiated between fermentation and gasification. Based on application, the market is further segmented into automotive, power generation, and others. On the basis of regional distribution the market is divided into North American region, European region, South American region, Asia Pacific region, and Middle East & Africa region.

Fermentation is anticipated to lead the production method segment of the market and hold the largest revenue shares of the market in the upcoming five years. The segmental growth can be attributed to increased inclination of the production sector towards economic and ecological methods of biomethane production. Rising concerns toward degrading environment and depleting ozone layer causing life threatening issues are further responsible for the fermentation process of production of biomethanes.

EnviTec Biogas AG, CNG Services Ltd., Future Biogas Ltd., VERBIO AG, PlanET Biogas Global GmbH, Gazasia Ltd., The Southern California Gas Company, Biogas Products Ltd., etc. form a partial list of market players in the global biomethane market.

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017- 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F- 2027F

Objective of the Study:

To analyze the historical growth in the market size of global biomethane market from 2017 to 2021.

To estimate and forecast the market size of global biomethane market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

To classify and forecast global biomethane market based on feedstock type, production method, application, regional distribution, and competition landscape.

To identify dominant region or segment in the global biomethane market.

To identify drivers and challenges for global biomethane market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in global biomethane market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in global biomethane market.

To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in global biomethane market.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Biomethane Market



5. Voice of Customer

5.1. Brand Awareness

5.2. Factors Considered for the selection of Feedstock

5.3. Factors Considered While Selecting Supplier

5.4. Satisfaction Level



6. Global Biomethane Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.2.1. By Feedstock Type (Agricultural Waste, Animal Manure, Organic Household Waste, Energy Crops, Others)

6.2.2. By Production Method (Fermentation v/s Gasification)

6.2.3. By Application (Automotive, Power Generation, Others)

6.2.4. By Company (2021)

6.2.5. By Region

6.3. Market Map (By Feedstock Type, By Production Method, By Application, By Region)

7. Europe Biomethane Market Outlook

8. North America Biomethane Market Outlook

9. Asia Pacific Biomethane Market Outlook

10. South America Biomethane Market Outlook

11. Middle East & Africa Biomethane Market Outlook

12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Company Profiles

14.1. EnviTec Biogas AG

14.2. CNG Services Ltd.

14.3. Future Biogas Ltd.

14.4. VERBIO AG

14.5. PlanET Biogas Global GmbH

14.6. Gazasia Ltd.

14.7. Biogas Products Ltd.

14.8. Schmack Carbotech GmbH

14.9. The Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas)



15. Strategic Recommendations



16. About the Publisher & Disclaimer

