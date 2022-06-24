Emergent BioSolutions Announces FDA Acceptance of Biologics License Application for AV7909 Anthrax Vaccine Candidate

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for AV7909 (Anthrax Vaccine Adsorbed, Adjuvanted). AV7909 is the company’s new anthrax vaccine candidate evaluated for post-exposure prophylaxis of disease following suspected or confirmed exposure to Bacillus anthracis in persons 18 through 65 years of age when administered in conjunction with recommended antibacterial drugs. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date for a decision by the FDA is in April 2023.



“Over the last 20 years, Emergent has partnered with the U.S. government to lead this program from early- to advanced-stage development,” said Kelly Warfield, senior vice president research and development at Emergent BioSolutions. “As we progress toward licensure of AV7909, which is designed to follow a two-dose immunization schedule and to elicit a faster immune response, we redouble our efforts to support the government’s overall preparedness and response strategy for large-scale emergencies involving anthrax and other threats to public health.”

The rolling BLA submission, completed in April 2022, is based on data from the pivotal phase 3 clinical study of AV7909 that evaluated the lot consistency, immunogenicity, and safety of the vaccine candidate following a two-dose schedule administered intramuscularly in healthy adults. It also included data from the phase 2 study that evaluated non-interference between AV7909 and antibacterial drugs approved for post-exposure prophylaxis of anthrax disease.

The BLA submission was completed under contract HHSO100201600030C for the advanced development and delivery of AV7909, funded by the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), within the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

