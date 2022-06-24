Outlook on the Hardbanding Services Global Market to 2027 - Featuring National Oilwell Varco, Castolin Eutectic and Arnco Technology Among Others

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hardbanding Services Market, By Type (Tungsten Carbide, Chromium Carbide, Titanium Carbide and Niobium Boride), By Application (Open Hole, Cased Hole), By Component, By Location, By Region, Competition Forecast and Opportunities, 2017-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Hardbanding Services Market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The market growth can be attributed to the growing need for advanced technologies to make oil drilling processes affordable.

Hardbanding processes involve the deposition of a layer of super-hard metals onto the drill joints, heavy-weight drill pipes, and collars to reduce maintenance requirements and ensure smooth drilling operations for a long duration.

The growing competition among market players and advancements in drilling technologies are further expected to accelerate the growth of the global hardbanding services market. Advanced welding techniques ensure smooth drilling operation for a longer duration and make the process cost-effective.

Expanding drilling industry and growing competition among market players are further accelerating the growth of the global hardbanding services market in the forecast period. Ongoing research and development activities to improve the demand for hardbanding services and the growing use of advanced technologies for the drilling process are further propelling the growth of the global hardbanding services market in the forecast period.



The Global Hardbanding Services Market is segmented by type, application, component, location, regional distribution, and competitional landscape. Based on the location, the market is bifurcated into onshore and offshore. The offshore segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate in the global hardbanding services market due to rising offshore oil & gas activities and growing investments by the market players to discover untapped reserves.



Major players operating in the global hardbanding services market are National Oilwell Varco, Castolin Eutectic, Arnco Technology, Sharpe Engineering, Postle Industries, D/F Machine Specialties Inc., Weatherford International, etc.



