US Rx-to-OTC Switches Industry Forecasts to 2026 - Patent Expirations and Increasing Competitiveness with the Pharmaceutical Environment is Driving Growth

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyses recent switches, products that are near switching. It estimates markets for switched products.

More than 700 pharmaceutical products have made the switch from Rx to OTC over the past several decades. The U.S. Rx-to-OTC market has grown into a $13.8 billion market. This has mainly been due to factors such as patent expirations, increasing competitiveness with the pharmaceutical environment, the FDA willingness to work with industry, brand re-invention, consumer demand, and cost containment strategies. The U.S. market for Rx-to-OTC Switches encompasses a wide variety of products that have been determined safe and effective as over-the-counter products, once available only by prescription.

Aging baby boomers, many of which are taking greater interest in their health, have created a growing Rx-to-OTC industry in America. This was reinforced by the pandemic, which presented patients with more selfcare due to lockdowns and mandates. It is anticipated that Rx-to-OTC switch products will continue to grow as interest from both consumers and developers continue to expand.

Many of the new products that are on the market may be potential candidates after standing the test of time as a prescription product. Also, the demand for OTC products is not likely to diminish, giving rise to more possibilities in the switched categories. Over one third of American consumers use an OTC medication at least every other day and the numbers are increasing on a regular basis as more products appear on the OTC market.

The current climate of patient-consumer awareness of health issues is continuing to influence the Rx-to-OTC market. Consumers are more prepared to take responsibility for their own health and are willing to purchase medicines over the counter. An increased focus on cost-savings, coupled with the effects of advertising and promotion, result in a higher rate of OTC purchases.

As part of its coverage, this report contains:

Issues and Trends Affecting The Rx-To-OTC Switches Market

Leading Participants

Information on the OTC industry

Overview Of The Over-The-Counter Drug Market

International Trends In Rx-To-OTC Switches

Markets by Category

Allergy, Cough, Cold, and Sinus Products: Recent Switches, Market Size, Forecast, Market Share, Brand vs. Switched Brands vs. Generics (Switched Equivalents), Conditions Information, Overview

Analgesics and Other Pain Relievers Recent Switches, Market Size, Forecast, Market Share, Brand vs. Switched Brands vs. Generics (Switched Equivalents), Conditions Information, Overview

Anti-Infectives: Recent Switches, Market Size, Forecast, Market Share, Brand vs. Switched Brands vs. Generics (Switched Equivalents), Conditions Information, Overview

Gastrointestinal Drugs: Recent Switches, Market Size, Forecast, Market Share, Brand vs. Switched Brands vs. Generics (Switched Equivalents), Conditions Information, Overview

Smoking Cessation Products: Recent Switches, Market Size, Forecast, Market Share, Brand vs. Switched Brands vs. Generics (Switched Equivalents), Conditions Information, Overview

Other Drugs: Recent Switches, Overview, Size, Forecast, Market Share, Brand vs. Switched Brands vs. Generics (Switched Equivalents)

Total Market: Market Size, Forecast, Market Share

Company Coverage

There are several companies that compete heavily in this market and use the Rx-to-OTC switch as a major part of their life-cycle management arsenal. Companies involved in the Rx-to-OTC switched market include brand, generic, and private label manufacturers. Competition will likely continue to be intense in the OTC market.

Consolidation remains a major factor in this market. Most major players have made a significant acquisition or formed a strategic alliance to increase revenues and drive growth. Product innovation, line extensions and strong promotional support are a few of the top strategies for growth in this industry.

Leading competitors offering key brand products are provided in this report. These companies include:

Bayer

Glaxosmithkline

Johnson & Johnson

Perrigo Company

Prestige Brands

Procter & Gamble

Reckitt Benckiser

Sanofi (Chattem)

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Executive Summary

Chapter 2: The OTC Drug Industry

Chapter 3: Allergy, Cough, Cold, and Sinus Products

Overview

Antihistamines

Decongestants

Cough Preparations

Ophthalmic Preparations

Other Allergy Preparations

Mast Cell Stabilizers

Intranasal Steroids

Description of Conditions

Allergic Rhinitis

Common Cold

Sinusitis

Hives

Ocular Allergies

Figure 3-1: Respiratory Symptoms Impacting Total U.S. Population, Average Annual

Product Analysis

Switched Products

Table 3-1: Allergy, Cough, Cold, Sinus Product Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC Status

Figure 3-2: Allergy, Cough, Cold, Sinus Product Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC by Year

Recent Switch Activity

Astepro

Pataday Ophthalmic Spray and Solution

Lastacaft

Nasonex 24hr Allergy

Prescription Products with Anticipated OTC Approvals

Table 3-2: Rx-to-OTC Product Candidates: Allergy, Cough, Cold, Sinus & Asthma

Beconase AQ

Clarinex

Atrovent Nasal Spray

Singulair

Ventolin (albuterol) and similar products

EpiPen (epinephrine) Autoject

Atarax, Vistaril (hydroxyzine)

Tessalon (benzonatate)

Market Analysis

Table 3-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Allergy/Asthma, Cough, Cold, and Sinus Product Revenues, 2021 and Forecast 2026

Figure 3-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Allergy, Cough, Cold, and Sinus Products, by Percent and Product Type, 2021 and 2026 Estimate

Figure 3-4: U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Allergy, Cough, Cold, Sinus, Value Switched Brands vs. Switched Equivalents (Generics), 2010-2021

Competitive Analysis

Figure 3-5: Leading Suppliers' Shares for U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Allergy, Cough, Cold, and Sinus Products, 2021

Chapter 4: Analgesics and Other Pain Relievers

Overview

Analgesics

Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs

Topical Pain Relievers and Other Similar Products

Description of Conditions

Pain

Inflammation

Figure 4-1: Pain Symptoms Impacting Total U.S. Population, Average Annual

Product Analysis

Switched Products

Table 4-1: Analgesics, NSAIDs and Other Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC Status

Figure 4-2: Analgesics, NSAIDs and Other Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC by Year

Recent Switch Activity

Voltaren Arthritis Pain

Prescription Products with Anticipated OTC Approvals

Table 4- 2: Rx-to-OTC Product Candidates: Analgesics and Other Pain Relievers

Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs

Diflunisal

Etodolac

Nabumetone

Feldene (piroxicam)

Migraine Treatments

Axert

Imitrex

Maxalt

Zomig

Other Migraine Treatments

Market Analysis

Table 4-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Analgesic Revenues, 2021 and Forecast 2026

Figure 4-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Analgesic Product by Percent and Product Type, 2021 and 2026 Estimate

Figure 4-4: U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Analgesics, Value Switched Brands vs. Switched Equivalents (Generics), 2010-2021

Competitive Analysis

Figure 4- 5: Leading Suppliers' Shares of the U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, Analgesics, 2021

Chapter 5: Anti-Infectives

Overview

Antibiotics

Antifungals

Antivirals

Antiparasitics

Description of Conditions

Vaginal Infections

Athlete's Foot

Jock Itch

Ringworm

Dandruff

Scabies and Pediculosis

Pinworm

Fungal Nail Infections

Figure 5-1: Infection and Fungal Symptoms Impacting Total U.S. Population, Average Annual

Product Analysis

Switched Products

Table 5-1: Anti-infectives Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC Status

Figure 5-2: Anti-infectives Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC by Year

Recent Switch Activity

Sklice

Prescription Products with Anticipated OTC Approvals

Table 5-2: Rx-to-OTC Product Candidates: Anti-Infective Products

Antivirals

Zovirax

Valtrex

Denavir

Famvir

Influenza Antivirals

Antibiotics

Antifungals

Market Analysis

Table 5-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, Anti-infective Revenues, 2021 and Forecast 2026

Figure 5-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Anti-infective Product by Percent and Product Type, 2021 and 2026 Estimate

Figure 5-4: U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Anti-infective Products, Value Switched Brands vs. Switched Equivalents (Generics), 2010-2021

Competitive Analysis

Figure 5-5: Leading Suppliers' Shares of the U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switched Anti-infectives, 2021

Chapter 6: Gastrointestinal Drugs

Overview

Histamine H2 Inhibitors

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Antidiarrheals

Laxatives

Others

Description of Conditions

Nausea

Diarrhea

Constipation

Heartburn

Acid reflux

Figure 6-1: Gastrointestinal/Digestive Symptoms Impacting Total U.S. Population, Average Annual

Product Analysis

Switched Products

Table 6-1: Gastrointestinal Drug Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC Status

Figure 6-2: Gastrointestinal Drug Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC by Year

Recent Switch Activity

Prescription Products with Anticipated OTC Approvals

Table 6-2: Rx-to-OTC Product Candidates: Gastrointestinal Products

Proton Pump Inhibitors

Protonix

Aciphex

Dexilant

Mucosal Protectants

Antiemetics

Market Analysis

Table 6-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, Gastrointestinal Drug Revenues, 2021 and Forecast 2026

Figure 6- 3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Gastrointestinal Product by Percent and Product Type, 2021 and 2026 Estimate

Figure 6-4: U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Gastrointestinal Products, Value Switched Brands vs. Switched Equivalents (Generics), 2010-2021

Competitive Analysis

Figure 6-5: Leading Suppliers' Shares of the U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, Gastrointestinal Drugs, 2021

Chapter 7: Smoking Cessation Products

Overview

Description of Conditions

Lung Cancer and Tobacco Use

Product Analysis

Switched Products

Table 7-1: Smoking Cessation Product Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC Status

Nicotine Chewing Gum

Nicotine Transdermal patch

Nicotine Oral lozenge

Prescription Products with Anticipated OTC Approvals

Table 7-2: Rx-to-OTC Product Candidates: Smoking Cessation Products

Nicotrol

Chantix

Market Analysis

Table 7-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, Smoking Cessation Product Revenues, 2021 and Forecast 2026

Figure 7-1: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Smoking Cessation by Percent and Product Type, 2021 and 2026 Estimate

Figure 7- 2: U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Smoking Cessation, Value Switched Brands vs. Switched Equivalents (Generics), 2010-2021

Competitive Analysis

Figure 7-3 : Leading Suppliers' Shares of the U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, Smoking Cessation Drugs, 2021

Chapter 8: Other Drug Classifications

Overview

Contraceptives

Dental Rinses and Fluorides

Hair Growth Products

Rectal Ointments

Sleep Aids

Weight Management

Urinary Incontinence Products

Description of Conditions

Pregnancy

Table 8-1: U.S. Crude Birth Rate per 1,000 Persons 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020

Abortion Rates

Contraceptive Use

Dental caries

Hereditary Hair Loss

Hemorrhoids

Sleeplessness

Obesity

Urinary Incontinence/Overactive Bladder

Conditions with Recent or Possible Future OTC Treatments

Benign Prostate Hypertrophy (BPH)

Elevated Cholesterol

Erectile Dysfunction

Menopause and Hormone Replacement

Menorrhagia

Osteoporosis

Product Analysis

Switched Ingredients

Table 8-2: Miscellaneous Drug Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC Status by Trade Name, Distributor, and Date of OTC Approval

Figure 8-1: Miscellaneous Drug Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC by Year

Contraceptives

Dental Rinses and Fluoride

Hair Growth

Overactive Bladder

Rectal Ointments

Sleep Aids

Weight Management

Prescription Products with Anticipated OTC Approvals

Table 8-3: Rx-to-OTC Product Candidates: Various Classification of Products

Acne Treatments

Cholesterol-reducing Drugs (antilipidemics)

Blood Products

BPH

Erectile Dysfunction

Hair Loss Treatment

Hormone-Replacement Therapies (HRT)

Osteoporosis Treatments

Opioid Overdose Treatment

Overactive Bladder

Sleep Aids

Market Analysis

Current Market Segments

Potential Rx-to-OTC Switch Products/Categories

Antilipidemics

Opioid Overdose Treatment

Sexual Dysfunction

BPH Treatments

Hormone Replacement Therapy and Osteoporosis Treatments

Competitive Analysis

Chapter 9: Total Rx-to-OTC Drug Market Summary

Overview

Total Market Analysis

Table 9-1: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, 2021-2026

Figure 9-1: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, 2021 and 2026 Forecast

Switch Forecast in the United States

Table 9-2: Potential Rx-to-OTC Switches for U.S. Markets

Figure 9-2: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, Distribution of Revenues by Product Category, 2021 and 2026 Forecast

Competitive Analysis

Table 9-3: Top 5 Rx-to-OTC Switch Suppliers Significant Segments of Participation, 2021

Figure 9-3: Leading Suppliers Market Share in the U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, 2021

Chapter 10: Issues and Trends

Naloxone Switch Encouraged by Congress

Trends in Consumer Health Divisions

Retail Strategies

Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships

Simultaneous Marketing - Prescription vs. OTC

Impact on the Prescription Drug Manufacturer

Direct-to-Consumer Advertising

Patent Expiration

Insurance Coverage for OTC Products

Chapter 11: Profiles for Major Rx-to-OTC Participants

Introduction

Bayer AG

Table 11-1: Bayer AG Corporate Summary

Company Overview

Switch Products

GlaxoSmithKline

Table 11-2: GlaxoSmithKline Corporate Summary

Company Overview

Switched Products

Johnson & Johnson

Table 11-3: Johnson & Johnson Corporate Summary

Company Overview

Switched Products

Perrigo Company plc

Table 11-4: Perrigo Corporate Summary

Company Overview

Switched Products

Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Table 11-5: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Corporate Summary

Company Overview

Proctor & Gamble

Table 11-6: Proctor & Gamble Corporate Summary

Company Overview

Reckitt Benckiser

Table 11-7: Reckitt Benckiser Corporate Summary

Company Overview

Sanofi/Chattem

Table 11-8: Sanofi Corporate Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/57paiq