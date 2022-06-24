US Rx-to-OTC Switches Industry Forecasts to 2026 - Patent Expirations and Increasing Competitiveness with the Pharmaceutical Environment is Driving Growth

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, 8th Edition" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyses recent switches, products that are near switching. It estimates markets for switched products.
More than 700 pharmaceutical products have made the switch from Rx to OTC over the past several decades. The U.S. Rx-to-OTC market has grown into a $13.8 billion market. This has mainly been due to factors such as patent expirations, increasing competitiveness with the pharmaceutical environment, the FDA willingness to work with industry, brand re-invention, consumer demand, and cost containment strategies. The U.S. market for Rx-to-OTC Switches encompasses a wide variety of products that have been determined safe and effective as over-the-counter products, once available only by prescription.
Aging baby boomers, many of which are taking greater interest in their health, have created a growing Rx-to-OTC industry in America. This was reinforced by the pandemic, which presented patients with more selfcare due to lockdowns and mandates. It is anticipated that Rx-to-OTC switch products will continue to grow as interest from both consumers and developers continue to expand.
Many of the new products that are on the market may be potential candidates after standing the test of time as a prescription product. Also, the demand for OTC products is not likely to diminish, giving rise to more possibilities in the switched categories. Over one third of American consumers use an OTC medication at least every other day and the numbers are increasing on a regular basis as more products appear on the OTC market.
The current climate of patient-consumer awareness of health issues is continuing to influence the Rx-to-OTC market. Consumers are more prepared to take responsibility for their own health and are willing to purchase medicines over the counter. An increased focus on cost-savings, coupled with the effects of advertising and promotion, result in a higher rate of OTC purchases.
As part of its coverage, this report contains:
- Issues and Trends Affecting The Rx-To-OTC Switches Market
- Leading Participants
- Information on the OTC industry
- Overview Of The Over-The-Counter Drug Market
- International Trends In Rx-To-OTC Switches
- Markets by Category
- Allergy, Cough, Cold, and Sinus Products: Recent Switches, Market Size, Forecast, Market Share, Brand vs. Switched Brands vs. Generics (Switched Equivalents), Conditions Information, Overview
- Analgesics and Other Pain Relievers Recent Switches, Market Size, Forecast, Market Share, Brand vs. Switched Brands vs. Generics (Switched Equivalents), Conditions Information, Overview
- Anti-Infectives: Recent Switches, Market Size, Forecast, Market Share, Brand vs. Switched Brands vs. Generics (Switched Equivalents), Conditions Information, Overview
- Gastrointestinal Drugs: Recent Switches, Market Size, Forecast, Market Share, Brand vs. Switched Brands vs. Generics (Switched Equivalents), Conditions Information, Overview
- Smoking Cessation Products: Recent Switches, Market Size, Forecast, Market Share, Brand vs. Switched Brands vs. Generics (Switched Equivalents), Conditions Information, Overview
- Other Drugs: Recent Switches, Overview, Size, Forecast, Market Share, Brand vs. Switched Brands vs. Generics (Switched Equivalents)
- Total Market: Market Size, Forecast, Market Share
Company Coverage
There are several companies that compete heavily in this market and use the Rx-to-OTC switch as a major part of their life-cycle management arsenal. Companies involved in the Rx-to-OTC switched market include brand, generic, and private label manufacturers. Competition will likely continue to be intense in the OTC market.
Consolidation remains a major factor in this market. Most major players have made a significant acquisition or formed a strategic alliance to increase revenues and drive growth. Product innovation, line extensions and strong promotional support are a few of the top strategies for growth in this industry.
Leading competitors offering key brand products are provided in this report. These companies include:
- Bayer
- Glaxosmithkline
- Johnson & Johnson
- Perrigo Company
- Prestige Brands
- Procter & Gamble
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Sanofi (Chattem)
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1: Executive Summary
Chapter 2: The OTC Drug Industry
Chapter 3: Allergy, Cough, Cold, and Sinus Products
- Overview
- Antihistamines
- Decongestants
- Cough Preparations
- Ophthalmic Preparations
- Other Allergy Preparations
- Mast Cell Stabilizers
- Intranasal Steroids
- Description of Conditions
- Allergic Rhinitis
- Common Cold
- Sinusitis
- Hives
- Ocular Allergies
- Figure 3-1: Respiratory Symptoms Impacting Total U.S. Population, Average Annual
- Product Analysis
- Switched Products
- Table 3-1: Allergy, Cough, Cold, Sinus Product Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC Status
- Figure 3-2: Allergy, Cough, Cold, Sinus Product Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC by Year
- Recent Switch Activity
- Astepro
- Pataday Ophthalmic Spray and Solution
- Lastacaft
- Nasonex 24hr Allergy
- Prescription Products with Anticipated OTC Approvals
- Table 3-2: Rx-to-OTC Product Candidates: Allergy, Cough, Cold, Sinus & Asthma
- Beconase AQ
- Clarinex
- Atrovent Nasal Spray
- Singulair
- Ventolin (albuterol) and similar products
- EpiPen (epinephrine) Autoject
- Atarax, Vistaril (hydroxyzine)
- Tessalon (benzonatate)
- Market Analysis
- Table 3-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Allergy/Asthma, Cough, Cold, and Sinus Product Revenues, 2021 and Forecast 2026
- Figure 3-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Allergy, Cough, Cold, and Sinus Products, by Percent and Product Type, 2021 and 2026 Estimate
- Figure 3-4: U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Allergy, Cough, Cold, Sinus, Value Switched Brands vs. Switched Equivalents (Generics), 2010-2021
- Competitive Analysis
- Figure 3-5: Leading Suppliers' Shares for U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Allergy, Cough, Cold, and Sinus Products, 2021
Chapter 4: Analgesics and Other Pain Relievers
- Overview
- Analgesics
- Nonsteroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs
- Topical Pain Relievers and Other Similar Products
- Description of Conditions
- Pain
- Inflammation
- Figure 4-1: Pain Symptoms Impacting Total U.S. Population, Average Annual
- Product Analysis
- Switched Products
- Table 4-1: Analgesics, NSAIDs and Other Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC Status
- Figure 4-2: Analgesics, NSAIDs and Other Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC by Year
- Recent Switch Activity
- Voltaren Arthritis Pain
- Prescription Products with Anticipated OTC Approvals
- Table 4- 2: Rx-to-OTC Product Candidates: Analgesics and Other Pain Relievers
- Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs
- Diflunisal
- Etodolac
- Nabumetone
- Feldene (piroxicam)
- Migraine Treatments
- Axert
- Imitrex
- Maxalt
- Zomig
- Other Migraine Treatments
- Market Analysis
- Table 4-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Analgesic Revenues, 2021 and Forecast 2026
- Figure 4-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Analgesic Product by Percent and Product Type, 2021 and 2026 Estimate
- Figure 4-4: U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Analgesics, Value Switched Brands vs. Switched Equivalents (Generics), 2010-2021
- Competitive Analysis
- Figure 4- 5: Leading Suppliers' Shares of the U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, Analgesics, 2021
Chapter 5: Anti-Infectives
- Overview
- Antibiotics
- Antifungals
- Antivirals
- Antiparasitics
- Description of Conditions
- Vaginal Infections
- Athlete's Foot
- Jock Itch
- Ringworm
- Dandruff
- Scabies and Pediculosis
- Pinworm
- Fungal Nail Infections
- Figure 5-1: Infection and Fungal Symptoms Impacting Total U.S. Population, Average Annual
- Product Analysis
- Switched Products
- Table 5-1: Anti-infectives Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC Status
- Figure 5-2: Anti-infectives Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC by Year
- Recent Switch Activity
- Sklice
- Prescription Products with Anticipated OTC Approvals
- Table 5-2: Rx-to-OTC Product Candidates: Anti-Infective Products
- Antivirals
- Zovirax
- Valtrex
- Denavir
- Famvir
- Influenza Antivirals
- Antibiotics
- Antifungals
- Market Analysis
- Table 5-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, Anti-infective Revenues, 2021 and Forecast 2026
- Figure 5-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Anti-infective Product by Percent and Product Type, 2021 and 2026 Estimate
- Figure 5-4: U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Anti-infective Products, Value Switched Brands vs. Switched Equivalents (Generics), 2010-2021
- Competitive Analysis
- Figure 5-5: Leading Suppliers' Shares of the U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switched Anti-infectives, 2021
Chapter 6: Gastrointestinal Drugs
- Overview
- Histamine H2 Inhibitors
- Proton Pump Inhibitors
- Antidiarrheals
- Laxatives
- Others
- Description of Conditions
- Nausea
- Diarrhea
- Constipation
- Heartburn
- Acid reflux
- Figure 6-1: Gastrointestinal/Digestive Symptoms Impacting Total U.S. Population, Average Annual
- Product Analysis
- Switched Products
- Table 6-1: Gastrointestinal Drug Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC Status
- Figure 6-2: Gastrointestinal Drug Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC by Year
- Recent Switch Activity
- Prescription Products with Anticipated OTC Approvals
- Table 6-2: Rx-to-OTC Product Candidates: Gastrointestinal Products
- Proton Pump Inhibitors
- Protonix
- Aciphex
- Dexilant
- Mucosal Protectants
- Antiemetics
- Market Analysis
- Table 6-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, Gastrointestinal Drug Revenues, 2021 and Forecast 2026
- Figure 6- 3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Gastrointestinal Product by Percent and Product Type, 2021 and 2026 Estimate
- Figure 6-4: U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Gastrointestinal Products, Value Switched Brands vs. Switched Equivalents (Generics), 2010-2021
- Competitive Analysis
- Figure 6-5: Leading Suppliers' Shares of the U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, Gastrointestinal Drugs, 2021
Chapter 7: Smoking Cessation Products
- Overview
- Description of Conditions
- Lung Cancer and Tobacco Use
- Product Analysis
- Switched Products
- Table 7-1: Smoking Cessation Product Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC Status
- Nicotine Chewing Gum
- Nicotine Transdermal patch
- Nicotine Oral lozenge
- Prescription Products with Anticipated OTC Approvals
- Table 7-2: Rx-to-OTC Product Candidates: Smoking Cessation Products
- Nicotrol
- Chantix
- Market Analysis
- Table 7-3: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, Smoking Cessation Product Revenues, 2021 and Forecast 2026
- Figure 7-1: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Smoking Cessation by Percent and Product Type, 2021 and 2026 Estimate
- Figure 7- 2: U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches: Smoking Cessation, Value Switched Brands vs. Switched Equivalents (Generics), 2010-2021
- Competitive Analysis
- Figure 7-3 : Leading Suppliers' Shares of the U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, Smoking Cessation Drugs, 2021
Chapter 8: Other Drug Classifications
- Overview
- Contraceptives
- Dental Rinses and Fluorides
- Hair Growth Products
- Rectal Ointments
- Sleep Aids
- Weight Management
- Urinary Incontinence Products
- Description of Conditions
- Pregnancy
- Table 8-1: U.S. Crude Birth Rate per 1,000 Persons 2000, 2005, 2010, 2015 and 2020
- Abortion Rates
- Contraceptive Use
- Dental caries
- Hereditary Hair Loss
- Hemorrhoids
- Sleeplessness
- Obesity
- Urinary Incontinence/Overactive Bladder
- Conditions with Recent or Possible Future OTC Treatments
- Benign Prostate Hypertrophy (BPH)
- Elevated Cholesterol
- Erectile Dysfunction
- Menopause and Hormone Replacement
- Menorrhagia
- Osteoporosis
- Product Analysis
- Switched Ingredients
- Table 8-2: Miscellaneous Drug Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC Status by Trade Name, Distributor, and Date of OTC Approval
- Figure 8-1: Miscellaneous Drug Ingredients Transferred from Rx-to-OTC by Year
- Contraceptives
- Dental Rinses and Fluoride
- Hair Growth
- Overactive Bladder
- Rectal Ointments
- Sleep Aids
- Weight Management
- Prescription Products with Anticipated OTC Approvals
- Table 8-3: Rx-to-OTC Product Candidates: Various Classification of Products
- Acne Treatments
- Cholesterol-reducing Drugs (antilipidemics)
- Blood Products
- BPH
- Erectile Dysfunction
- Hair Loss Treatment
- Hormone-Replacement Therapies (HRT)
- Osteoporosis Treatments
- Opioid Overdose Treatment
- Overactive Bladder
- Sleep Aids
- Market Analysis
- Current Market Segments
- Potential Rx-to-OTC Switch Products/Categories
- Antilipidemics
- Opioid Overdose Treatment
- Sexual Dysfunction
- BPH Treatments
- Hormone Replacement Therapy and Osteoporosis Treatments
- Competitive Analysis
Chapter 9: Total Rx-to-OTC Drug Market Summary
- Overview
- Total Market Analysis
- Table 9-1: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, 2021-2026
- Figure 9-1: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, 2021 and 2026 Forecast
- Switch Forecast in the United States
- Table 9-2: Potential Rx-to-OTC Switches for U.S. Markets
- Figure 9-2: The U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, Distribution of Revenues by Product Category, 2021 and 2026 Forecast
- Competitive Analysis
- Table 9-3: Top 5 Rx-to-OTC Switch Suppliers Significant Segments of Participation, 2021
- Figure 9-3: Leading Suppliers Market Share in the U.S. Market for Rx-to-OTC Switches, 2021
Chapter 10: Issues and Trends
- Naloxone Switch Encouraged by Congress
- Trends in Consumer Health Divisions
- Retail Strategies
- Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships
- Simultaneous Marketing - Prescription vs. OTC
- Impact on the Prescription Drug Manufacturer
- Direct-to-Consumer Advertising
- Patent Expiration
- Insurance Coverage for OTC Products
Chapter 11: Profiles for Major Rx-to-OTC Participants
- Introduction
- Bayer AG
- Table 11-1: Bayer AG Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Switch Products
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Table 11-2: GlaxoSmithKline Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Switched Products
- Johnson & Johnson
- Table 11-3: Johnson & Johnson Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Switched Products
- Perrigo Company plc
- Table 11-4: Perrigo Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Switched Products
- Prestige Consumer Healthcare
- Table 11-5: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Proctor & Gamble
- Table 11-6: Proctor & Gamble Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Reckitt Benckiser
- Table 11-7: Reckitt Benckiser Corporate Summary
- Company Overview
- Sanofi/Chattem
- Table 11-8: Sanofi Corporate Summary
