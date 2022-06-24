Caisse Française de Financement Local: EMTN 2022-9

English French

Issy les Moulineaux, 24 June 2022

Caisse Française de Financement Local has decided to issue on 28 June 2022 – EUR 100,000,000 Fixed Rate Obligations Foncières due 28 June 2032.

The Base Prospectus dated 10 June 2022 relating to the Euro Medium Term Notes Programme approved by the Autorité des Marchés Financiers is available on the website of the issuer (www.caissefrancaisedefinancementlocal.fr), at the registered office of the issuer: 1-3 rue du Passeur de Boulogne - 92130 Issy Les Moulineaux Cedex, France, and at the office of the paying agent indicated in the Base Prospectus.

The Final Terms relating to the issue will be available on the website of the AMF ( www.amf-france.org ) and the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (www.bourse.lu), at the office of the issuer and at the office of the paying agent.

Attachment