LGI Homes Celebrates National Homeownership Month

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc (NASDAQ: LGIH) is proud to celebrate the dream of homeownership through National Homeownership Month.



“LGI Homes is focused on delivering homes to meet the needs and expectations of first-time homebuyers across the United States,” said Eric Lipar, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LGI Homes. “Now more than ever, the desirability and value of owning your own home, for families and individuals alike, is at the forefront of Americans’ minds; and we are enthusiastic about continuing to diligently serve this segment of the housing market.”

LGI Homes uses National Homeownership Month, celebrated each June since 2002, as an opportunity to highlight the benefits of homeownership. With its unique focus on helping renters and other first-time homebuyers purchase their first home, LGI believes it is important to provide education about the many advantages of owning a home. Throughout the month, LGI Homes emphasizes this message in its marketing efforts and communications with customers.

Since its inception in 2003, LGI Homes has been committed to helping families achieve the dream of owning a home. With its focus on first-time homebuyers, LGI recognizes that closing on a first home is a monumental occasion and is proud to play a part in these exciting moments. During the month of June, LGI celebrates this milestone by sharing the stories of some of the 50,000 LGI Homeowners across several platforms.

With its move-in ready homes, streamlined buying process and commitment to its customers, LGI Homes is proud to offer a unique experience that makes buying a home as simplified as possible. We invite anyone who is considering buying a home to join us during National Homeownership Month to take their first step on this exciting journey.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes. As one of America’s fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has a notable legacy of more than 19 years of homebuilding excellence, over which time it has closed more than 50,000 homes and has been profitable every year. Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes has operations across 35 markets in 19 states and, since 2018, has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes’ commitment to excellence extends to its more than 900 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including Top Workplaces USA’s 2022 Cultural Excellence Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/845221dc-32a2-4f08-b62e-e08a8f05b676