Uptime.com Receives Top Ratings in Website Performance Monitoring Software on G2.com Inc.'s Summer 2022 Grid® and Index Reports

AUSTIN, Texas, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uptime.com — the website performance monitoring solution for thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas — was named one of the world's best uptime services in G2.com Inc.'s latest Summer 2022 Grid® and Index Reports.

This announcement marks the 15th consecutive quarter in which Uptime.com earned High Performer status as one of G2's best-rated Website Monitoring and IT Alerting vendors. The company was also named a Momentum Leader on G2's Momentum Grid®, which highlights the fastest-growing uptime monitoring and alerting software companies.

Uptime.com received five Award Badges this quarter. Two High Performer badges for IT Alerting and Small Business Website Monitoring, one Momentum Leader badge in IT Alerting, and one Leader badge in Website Monitoring. Additionally, they received one Users Love Us badge, which is based on quantity and quality of reviews.

Mike Welsh, Uptime's CEO, comments, "With new features like Group Checks, Uptime.com continues to lead the way in the Monitoring and Alerting space. We're thrilled G2 Crowd and our customers agree!"

G2's rankings and ratings are based on verified B2B software reviews from real users and customers. This announcement follows Uptime.com's recent releases of Group Checks for monitoring and reporting on interrelated systems, advanced real user monitoring (RUM) and self-serve subscriptions.

About Uptime.com

Uptime.com provides peace of mind to thousands of customers like Apple, Microsoft, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, Kraft and BNP Paribas, who trust us to monitor the performance, health, and downtime of their websites, applications, and infrastructure.

We've been recognized as one of the world's best web monitoring solutions by G2 and TechRadar Pro for several consecutive years, including this one. Start monitoring in minutes with our 21-day free trial at www.uptime.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Albanese

Mike.albanese@newswire.com

