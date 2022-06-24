The Worldwide Mosquito Repellent Industry is Expected to Reach $10.8 Billion by 2030

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mosquito Repellent Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Repellent Type , By Distribution Channel; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global mosquito repellent market size is expected to reach USD 10.83 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



The growing demand for chemical-free or herbal products in mosquito repellent, coupled with rising investments in the introduction of various new products, are the chief driving factors for the industry growth across the globe. Moreover, increasing occurrences of infectious diseases like zika, dengue, and yellow fever and changing environmental conditions like heavy rainfall, unstable temperature, etc., further propelling the demand. Furthermore, improper waste management, growing housing waste, and rising health awareness also act as catalyzing factors for industry growth over the forthcoming years.



Based on the type, the spray segment is dominating the global industry and is anticipated to lead over the forecasting period. Mosquito sprays are gaining huge traction among the population as they can be used on apparel, clothing, and other accessories. Additionally, it is a convenient alternative for preventing mosquito bites during trekking, hiking, camping, and other activities, which, in turn, accelerates the segment growth.



Whereas the vaporizer segment is showing a significant growth rate in the global industry in the near future. The vaporizer wick absorbs the liquid, which is inserted into the machine that spreads the heated liquid in the room. The growth of the segment is bolstering owing to the increasing R&D investments and rising emphasis on technological developments.



The surging adoption of mosquito repellent to prevent incidences of mosquito-borne diseases is one of the major driving factors for global growth. The increasing disposable income among the population is enabling them to buy these essential services, along with the rising availability of natural and herbal is leading to higher adoption of the industry. For instance, in August 2019, SC Johnson- a mosquito repellent enterprise, launched the company's new innovation that offers a potential solution for preventing malaria. Consequentially, rising investment in the R&D activities for the introduction of new products is an impetus for global expansion in the near future.



Major participants such as Enesis Group, Aogrand Group Inc., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Dabur India Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited, SC Johnson & Son, Inc., 3M Company, Herbal Strategi, Jyothy Labs Limited, Natura & Co Holding SA, Pelgar International, Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc, Sawyer Products, Inc., BASF SE, and Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. are some of the key players operating in the global market. Consequentially, rising investment in the R&D activities for the introduction of new products is an impetus for global expansion in the near future.

