|24 June 2022
Major shareholder announcement – Silchester International Investors LLP
With reference to section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act this is to announce that Silchester International Investors LLP have informed Sydbank that their direct or indirect holdings have been reduced to less than 5% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.
As at 22 June 2022 the direct and indirect holdings of Silchester International Investors LLP represent 2,907,323 shares corresponding to 4,98% of the total share capital of Sydbank A/S.
