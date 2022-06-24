Global Hardware Security Module Market to 2027 - Featuring Gemalto, FutureX and Atos Among Others

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hardware Security Module Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report on the global hardware security module market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global hardware security module market to grow with a CAGR of 12.20% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on the hardware security module market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.



The report on hardware security module market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global hardware security module market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global hardware security module market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.



Report Findings

1) Drivers

Rising requirement for effective management of cryptographic keys

Increasing concerns about data protection in all data-sensitive companies

Growing popularity of the internet of things (IoT)

2) Restraints

Higher costs associated with hardware security modules

3) Opportunities

Rising demand for data security in cloud environments

Companies investing millions to develop a new generation of modules

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the hardware security module market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the hardware security module market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global hardware security module market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Research Methods

1.3. Research Approaches



2. Executive Summary

2.1. Hardware Security Module Market Highlights

2.2. Hardware Security Module Market Projection

2.3. Hardware Security Module Market Regional Highlights



3. Global Hardware Security Module Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Hardware Security Module Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.5.1. Growth Matrix Analysis by Type

3.5.2. Growth Matrix Analysis by Deployment Mode

3.5.3. Growth Matrix Analysis by Application

3.5.4. Growth Matrix Analysis by End Use

3.5.5. Growth Matrix Analysis by Region

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Hardware Security Module Market



4. Hardware Security Module Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Hardware Security Module Market by Type

5.1. LAN-based HSM

5.2. PCIe-based

5.3. USB-Based



6. Global Hardware Security Module Market by Deployment Mode

6.1. On Premise

6.2. Cloud



7. Global Hardware Security Module Market by Application

7.1. Payment Processing

7.2. Code and Document Signing

7.3. Authentication



8. Global Hardware Security Module Market by End Use

8.1. Government

8.2. Energy and Utilities

8.3. Healthcare



9. Global Hardware Security Module Market by Region 2021-2027

9.1. North America

9.1.1. North America Hardware Security Module Market by Type

9.1.2. North America Hardware Security Module Market by Deployment Mode

9.1.3. North America Hardware Security Module Market by Application

9.1.4. North America Hardware Security Module Market by End Use

9.1.5. North America Hardware Security Module Market by Country

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Europe Hardware Security Module Market by Type

9.2.2. Europe Hardware Security Module Market by Deployment Mode

9.2.3. Europe Hardware Security Module Market by Application

9.2.4. Europe Hardware Security Module Market by End Use

9.2.5. Europe Hardware Security Module Market by Country

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. Asia-Pacific Hardware Security Module Market by Type

9.3.2. Asia-Pacific Hardware Security Module Market by Deployment Mode

9.3.3. Asia-Pacific Hardware Security Module Market by Application

9.3.4. Asia-Pacific Hardware Security Module Market by End Use

9.3.5. Asia-Pacific Hardware Security Module Market by Country

9.4. RoW

9.4.1. RoW Hardware Security Module Market by Type

9.4.2. RoW Hardware Security Module Market by Deployment Mode

9.4.3. RoW Hardware Security Module Market by Application

9.4.4. RoW Hardware Security Module Market by End Use

9.4.5. RoW Hardware Security Module Market by Sub-region



10. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

10.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Hardware Security Module Market

10.2. Companies Profiled

10.2.1. Gemalto NV

10.2.2. Thales e-Security, Inc.

10.2.3. Utimaco GmbH

10.2.4. International Business Machines Corporation

10.2.5. FutureX

10.2.6. Hewlett-Packard Enterprise Development LP

10.2.7. Atos SE

10.2.8. Ultra Electronics

10.2.9. Yubico

