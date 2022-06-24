Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market (2022 to 2030) - Share, Size, Trends and Industry Analysis Report

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Broadcast Scheduling Software Market By Solution , By Deployment; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global broadcast scheduling software market size is expected to reach USD 5.43 billion by 2030 according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Broadcast scheduling software can demonstrate an extensive array of features, intended for the broadcast administration teams. It includes distant admittance from every device at any particular time, event as well as content classification and suppleness. These features can be credited to lucrative demand for the global market. Besides, the rise in funds toward media technology is likely to generate development prospects for the market players, during the near future. This, in turn, is expected to stimulate the industry demand globally in the approaching years.



Based on the solution, the software segment is dominating the global industry with the largest revenue share, owing to the rise in demand for broadcast services to manage content efficiently and workflow flexibility among several management teams. Whereas, the service segment is showing the highest CAGR rate that leads the industry demand, owing to the increasing cloud deployments.



The constantly emerging technological development in the next generation televisions is one of the major factors that may thrust the industry growth during the forecast period. To make the television capable to connect with the internet has also become a usual attribute in the industry. The introduction of 8K TVs along with growing consumer interest in media is also the major technology in the spreading digital TV sector, which eventually paved the demand for broadcasting scheduling software. In addition, escalating disposable incomes leads the consumers to purchase luxurious smart devices that are significantly capable to work with all digital components and services, which are also associated with the market demand across the globe.



Major participants such as BroadView Software, Imagine Communications, MediaGenix, AxelTech, Schedule it Ltd., AMC Networks Inc., Chetu Inc., WideOrbit, and Chyro are some of the key players operating in the global industry.



Various industry players are launching new products in the global industry for strengthening their market position. For instance, in November 2021, NewBlue, introduces a significant update to its on-air graphics software that is associated with live videos, including "Titler Live Broadcast", "Titler Live Present", and "Titler Live Sport". This makes it dramatically easier to produce informative multi-layer live video content, coupled with a considerably prolonged suite of functionality.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market Insights

4.1. Broadcast Scheduling Software - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Broadcast Scheduling Software Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Broadcast Scheduling Software Market Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by Solution

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by Solution, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Software

5.3.1. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by Software, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Service

5.4.1. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by Service, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Managed Service

5.4.2.1. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by Managed Service, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Professional Service

5.4.3.1. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by Professional Service, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



6. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by Deployment

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by Deployment, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. On-premise

6.3.1. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by On-premise, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Cloud

6.4.1. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by Cloud, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5. Hybrid

6.5.1. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by Hybrid, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



7. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by Application

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. TV

7.3.1. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by TV, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. Radio

7.4.1. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by Radio, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5. Digital Platforms

7.5.1. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by Digital Platforms, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



8. Global Broadcast Scheduling Software Market, by Geography

9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Advanced Broadcast Services Limited

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Recent Development

10.2. AMC Networks Inc

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Development

10.3. AxelTech

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Recent Development

10.4. BroadView Software

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Recent Development

10.5. Chetu Inc

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.4. Recent Development

10.6. Chyro

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6.4. Recent Development

10.7. Imagine Communications

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7.4. Recent Development

10.8. Marketron Broadcast Solutions

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Recent Development

10.9. MediaGenix

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Recent Development

10.10. Schedule Ltd

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.10.4. Recent Development

10.11. WideOrbit

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Performance

10.11.3. Product Benchmarking

10.11.4. Recent Development



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wrje1a

Attachment