Growing Pipeline for Regenerative Medicines Presents Opportunities in the Area of Bone and Joint Applications

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Regenerative Medicines: Bone and Joint Applications" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Key Players

Anika Therapeutics Inc.

Arthrex Inc.

Baxter International Inc.

Bioventus

Conmed Corp.

Depuy Synthes Products Inc. (Part of Johnson & Johnson)

Medtronic plc

Seikagaku Corp.

Smith & Nephew plc

Stryker Corp.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for regenerative medicines for bone and joint applications

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020 to 2021, estimates for 2022, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Characterization and quantification of market potential for regenerative medicines by technology, application, and region

Coverage and discussion on regulatory delays due to COVID-19, clinical trials and product launches of the industry

Description of principle approaches to regenerative medicine and discussion on importance of scaffolding in tissue engineering

Information on major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships and other key market strategies

Reasons for Doing This Study:



The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of regenerative medicine products for the treatment of diseases and disorders of the bones and joints. Regenerative therapies have the potential to progress medical outcomes, improve quality of life and decrease overall healthcare costs.

A major objective is the utilization of living cells to repair or replace body tissue damaged by injury, disorder or the ageing process. The most successful products draw upon multidisciplinary fields such as biology, medicine, engineering and, particularly, biomedical engineering.

This report is designed to be a critical decision-making tool for the intended audience, which includes biopharmaceutical market players, potential market entrants and other professionals involved with or interested in cell and gene therapy and regenerative therapy in orthopedic sector.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Overview of Regenerative Medicine

How Regenerative Medicine Works

Principal Approaches to Regenerative Medicine

Cells and Tissues

Tissue Engineering

Importance of Scaffolding in Tissue Engineering

Plastic Scaffolding

Blood Vessel Scaffolding

Center for Integration of Medicine and Innovative Technology (Cimit)

Embryonic Stem Cells

Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19

Overview

Impact of Covid-19 on Cell and Gene Therapies, and Regenerative Medicine for Bone and Joint Applications

Direct Impact on Clinical Trials in Cell and Gene Therapy

Chapter 5 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Rising Number of Bone and Joint Disorders and Orthopedic Surgeries Increasing Product Approvals and Launches R&D for Stem and Gene Therapies

Market Restraints Stringent Government Regulatory Settings in R&D

Market Opportunities Growing Pipeline for Regenerative Medicines

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Technology

Global Market by Technology

Biomaterials

Biomaterials for Regeneration

Market Size and Forecast

Stem Cell Therapy

Market Size and Forecast

Tissue Engineering

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market by Application

Allogeneic Bones

Market Size and Forecast

Autogenic Bones

Market Size and Forecast

Bone Graft Substitutes

Market Size and Forecast

Osteoarticular Diseases

Market Size and Forecast

Other Diseases

Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jdezm1

Attachment