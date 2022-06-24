Global Allulose Market Forecast 2022-2028: Opportunities Presented by Increasing Demand for Low-Intensity Sweeteners and Rising Strategic Investments

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Allulose Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Form and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The allulose market is projected to reach US$ 362.24 million by 2028 from US$ 232.91 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.



Allulose is a low-calorie sweetener with a taste and flavor similar to table sugar but 10% fewer calories. Moreover, allulose has only 70% sweetness of sucrose, making it an ideal sugar replacement ingredient.

High-intensity sweeteners, including stevia, are 100 times sweeter than sugar. As a result, they must be used in much smaller amounts, requiring food and beverage manufacturers to add other ingredients, such as other sweeteners, fiber, or texturizers, to restore the weight and offer the desired color and texture. Allulose, thus, is a preferred replacement for traditional sugar compared to other sweeteners. These properties of allulose are significantly driving its demand in the market.



Based on application, the allulose market is segmented into food & beverages and others. The food & beverages segment accounted for a larger share of the allulose market in 2020. The others segment is expected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

The others segment majorly comprises allulose applications in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products. According to research, allulose does not affect blood sugar levels as it has a low glycemic index (GI). Since the body does not metabolize allulose, it is appropriate for diabetic and ketogenic diets. It promotes a healthy lifestyle and does not cause tooth decay. These factors are driving the utilization of allulose in pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products.



Based on region, the allulose market is segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America (SAM). In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the global allulose market, and South & Central America is estimated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The lifestyles of consumers in Asia Pacific have improved significantly. Due to the rise in urbanization and increased disposable incomes, consumers are choosing high-quality food and beverages with high perceived benefits.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases in the region has raised awareness related to health and fitness. All these factors are contributing to the growth of the allulose market across Asia Pacific. The food & beverages industry across Asia Pacific is well-established.

Due to the presence of a potential customer base, affordable infrastructure facilities, cheap labor, and favorable government regulations, many food & beverage conglomerates are expanding their operations across Asia Pacific. This factor is expected to provide a strong potential to the allulose market in the coming years.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9968ye

