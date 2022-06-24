Global Frozen Waffles Market Report 2022: Growth to $4 Billion+ Industry by 2028

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Frozen Waffles Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type, Category, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The frozen waffles market is expected to grow from US$ 2,776.21 million in 2021 to US$ 4,021.29 million by 2028. It is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2021 to 2028.The rising demand for convenience food and beverages due to consumers' hectic lifestyles is expected to support the frozen waffles market over the forecast period.



Based on distribution channel, the frozen waffles market is segmented into supermarkets & hypermarkets, convenience stores, online retail, and others. The supermarkets & hypermarkets segment led the global market in 2020. These stores are large retail establishments that offer various products, such as groceries, beverages, and other household goods. Products from several brands are available at reasonable prices in these stores, allowing shoppers to find the right product quickly



Furthermore, these stores offer attractive discounts, multiple payment options, and a pleasant customer experience. Supermarkets and hypermarkets focus on maximizing product sales to increase their profit. Manufacturers of frozen waffles usually prefer to sell their products through supermarkets and hypermarkets owing to their large customer base.



