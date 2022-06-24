Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market Forecast 2021-2028: New Technology Integrations with Non-Lethal Weapons are Expected to Enhance Market Growth

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-Lethal Weapons Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Technology, Product Type, and Application" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rising acquisitions of non-lethal weapons and increased investments in the development of new non-lethal weapons are driving the non-lethal weapon industry to reach a value of US$ 9,286.93 million by 2028 from US$ 6,153.95 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2028.



Non-lethal weapons have become popular because of their advanced features and capacity to calm riots without causing casualties. Defense firms and key market players have improved their product portfolios with advanced technologies, such as laser interdiction systems, long-range acoustic devices, upgraded underwater loudhailers, flash-bang grenades, acoustic and these technology integrations are propelling the non-lethal weapons market growth.



Companies, such as Pentagon, have started developing weapons that are less lethal with technologies, such as tasers. Moreover, a US defense department program is putting five new techniques to the test for the development of non-lethal weapons, such as the laser-induced plasma effect, carbon nanotube thermophone, pre-emplaced electric vehicle stopper, variable kinetic system, and maritime vessel stopping occlusion technology, to subdue enemies without killing them. Thus, these new technology integrations with non-lethal weapons are expected to contribute to the growth of the non-lethal weapons market during the forecast period.



North America has experienced a rise in the adoption of non-lethal weapons over the last decade. The US has increased its military spending on the acquisition of advanced and updated vessels, equipment, and lethal and non-lethal weapons. According to the data published by Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), the US recorded an increase in military expenses in 2020 compared to 2019.

The increase in military expenditure by North American countries influences the growth of the North America non-lethal weapons market. The increasing riots, protests, and terrorism in the region have created the demand for non-lethal weapons. The rising strategic initiatives and investments in new product developments would propel the growth of the market in the coming years.



