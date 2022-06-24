The Latin America data center colocation market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during 2022-2027

New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Latin America Data Center Colocation Market - Industry Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288151/?utm_source=GNW

• COVID-19 Driving Data Center Demand



KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LATIN AMERICA DATA CENTER COLOCATION MARKET

• Some of the primary drivers of the Latin America data center colocation market growth include increased digitalization across several countries, hyperscale cloud service providers’ colocation data centers, and growth in connectivity.

• Some colocation data centers are developing wholesale colocation space in their facilities across several countries to support growing colocation demand from cloud service providers such as Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, Google, Huawei, AWS, and government entities.

• The computing power in data centers has grown significantly due to an increase in the demand for cloud services, big data, and IoT, which has led to an increase in rack power density. The increase in data bandwidth and high-performance computing will drive the data center operators to procure efficient infrastructure to manage any downtime.

• COVID-19 has been a boon across the industry, accelerating digital transformation initiatives across Latin America, increasing data center service demand, and driving the utilization of capacity among colocation facilities

• The market attracts investments from cloud service providers such as Google, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, Oracle, IBM, and Tencent. These providers will continue to fuel the colocation demand across the region in the forecast period.

• Governments across the region are aiding the growth in the data center construction by offering several kinds of tax benefits.

• The region is witnessing significant initiatives for connectivity with growth in submarine cable deployments. In Latin America, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Peru, Uruguay, Venezuela, Mexico, Ecuador, and other Latin American countries have submarine cable connectivity, connecting Europe, Africa, and the US.



SEGMENTATION ANALYSIS



In 2021, local and global operators dominated the market through retail colocation and construction activities. However, the presence of cloud service providers is gaining traction and is expected to boost the wholesale colocation in the region. Brazil, Chile, and Mexico are witnessing growth in demand from cloud service providers; hence the wholesale colocation market is flourishing in these countries.



The Latin America data center colocation market is witnessing significant growth in the procurement of lithium-ion UPS systems. Most edge facility deployment will include single-phase lithium-ion UPS and monitored and switched PDUs. Therefore, the emergence of edge facilities will be a significant boost to the market growth.



Data centers invest more in power infrastructure with a minimum of N+1 redundancy. Most facilities are installed with N+N or 2N redundancy for power infrastructure with more redundancy for UPS and generator systems. AECOM, Aceco TI, Constructora Sudamericana, Fluor Corporation, Holder Construction, Jacobs Engineering Group, Quark, and ZFB Group are some construction contractors building data centers in Latin America



Segmentation by Colocation Service

• Retail Colocation

• Wholesale Colocation



Segmentation by Infrastructure

• Electrical Infrastructure

• Mechanical Infrastructure

• General Construction



Segmentation by Electrical Infrastructure

• UPS Systems

• Generators

• Transfer Switches & Switchgear

• Power Distribution Units

• Other Electrical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Mechanical Infrastructure

• Cooling Systems

• Racks

• Other Mechanical Infrastructure



Segmentation by Cooling Systems

• CRAC & CRAH Units

• Chiller Units

• Cooling Towers, Condensers & Dry Coolers

• Economizers & Evaporative Coolers

• Other Cooling Units



Segmentation by General Construction

• Core & Shell Development

• Installation & Commissioning Services

• Engineering & Building Design

• Fire Detection & Suppression

• Physical Security

• DCIM/BMS



Segmentation by Tier Standard

• Tier II

• Tier III

• Tier IV



KEY TRENDS IN THE INDUSTRY

Focus on Automation, and AI in Data Centers is Gaining Traction

• In Latin America, almost 80% of large businesses use AI technology. It is expected that by 2022, AI will be implemented across 21%-40% of businesses. Many countries in Latin America developed or are developing national AI plans, but political volatility is interrupting the strategy

• The adoption of AI technology is significant in various industries, including data centers. The infrastructure maintenance demands preventing operational failure by automating data center facilities. UPS systems waste power for energy storage by converting AC to DC and vice versa



GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

• Latin America data center colocation market has been attracting significant investments in recent years, led by countries such as Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico, with emerging locations such as Uruguay, Bolivia, Argentina, and Peru.

• In 2021, Brazil was the major shareholder in terms of market share as per investments with around 58%, followed by Mexico with a share of about 28% 2021.

• Mexico data center colocation market will witness area addition with an absolute growth rate of 41% between 2022 and 2027. In 2021, Mexico had an industry share of around 27% in terms of power capacity addition.

• In terms of revenue, the primary revenue generation was witnessed in Brazil due to several local and global data center operators such as Equinix, Ascenty, ODATA, and Scala Data Centers.

• The significant demand came from sectors such as telecommunication and internet service providers for the region’s colocation of data center facilities.

• Global colocation providers are entering the competition through strategic partnerships with local enterprises, government, and telecom service providers. For instance, global colocation data center operator Equinix entered the Mexico market after acquiring Axtel’s business.



Segmentation by Region

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Chile

• Other Latin American Countries



VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Some major colocation operators in the Latin American colocation market include Ascenty, Claro, Equinix, HostDime, ODATA, Scala Data Centers, Millicom (Tigo), and others.

• Vendors are increasing their presence in Latin American countries, which is likely to boost revenue growth, mainly due to the increased construction of large data centers in Brazil, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico.

• The market is expected to witness more mega data center constructions to cope with the demand for wholesale colocation by cloud service providers, which is likely to add revenue opportunities for infrastructure providers under their respective operating segments.

• Many operators are also adopting units from different vendors to provide efficient cooling solutions for the facility.

• Several data center operators depend on local resellers and skilled local expertise for installation, commissioning, and maintenance services. Several infrastructure providers in the market offer specific products or a complete range of infrastructure solutions suitable for Latin American data centers.

• The construction of data centers is increasing significantly, and greenfield data center development is growing YOY and witnessing a strong contribution from the Latin America modular data center market.

• The region has the presence of both global and local construction contractors, engineering, and architectural firms. The growth in the data center market will provide opportunities for local sub-contracts in construction, engineering, and architectural verticals.



Prominent Support Infrastructure Vendors

• ABB

• Alfa Laval

• Assa Abloy

• Axis Communication

• Bosch Security Systems( Robert Bosch)

• Caterpillar

• Cummins

• Delta Electronics

• Daikin Applied ( Daikin Industries)

• Eaton

• Generac Power Systems

• Honeywell International

• Johnson Controls

• Legrand

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Munters

• Piller Power Systems

• Panduit

• Rittal

• Rolls-Royce

• Schneider Electric

• Stulz

• Siemens

• Vertiv



Prominent Construction Contractors

• Aecom

• Aceco TI

• Constructora Sudamericana

• Fluor Corporation

• Gensler

• HDOS

• Holder Construction

• Jacobs Engineering Group

• PQC

• QUARK

• ZFB Group

• Zeittec



Prominent Data Center Investors

• Ascenty

• AVA Telecom

• CLARO

• Edgeconnex

• Hostdime

• Globenet

• GTD Peru

• Internexa

• IPXON Networks

• Lumen Technologies

• NABIAX

• ODATA

• Onex

• Scala Data Centers

• Telmex

• Millicom(TIGO)

• Quantico



KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED

1. How big is the Latin America data center colocation market?

2. What is the Latin America data center colocation market growth rate?

3. What is the value of Latin America data center colocation market size by power capacity?

4. Which Country occupied the largest Latin America data center colocation market share in 2021?

