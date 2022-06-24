The U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.67% during 2021–2027

New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market - Comprehensive Study and Strategic Analysis 2022?2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05758033/?utm_source=GNW

• Growing Landscaping Industry

• Growth in Commercial Construction



MARKET OUTLOOK



The U.S. government is increasingly taking the initiative to deal with the harmful emissions and the noise levels generated by the gasoline-based lawnmowers; as a result, in October 2021, the Government of California signed a bill into law to ban gas-powered lawn equipment, including leaf blowers and lawnmowers, by 2024. Hence such initiatives are expected to hamper the demand for gasoline-based commercial lawn mowers in the U.S. market. However, the fall in demand for gasoline lawn mowers can be overcome by the electric corded & cordless lawn mowers due to the growing emphasis on sustainable living practices across the country.

Witnessing the conflict in Ukraine, the gasoline prices across the U.S. have increased significantly as of March 2022. California, Nevada, and Hawaii have the highest gasoline prices, while Kansas, Missouri, and Oklahoma are the states with the least gasoline prices across the U.S. market. Hence, the fluctuations and variations in gasoline prices are affecting the U.S. market’s demand for gasoline-based lawn mowers.



In the past couple of years, droughts have increased in frequency and severity across the U.S. Droughts are largely hampering market demand due to the restriction on water usage that reduces lawn acreage and maintenance. In the Western parts of the U.S., a large number of cities such as Las Vegas and many cities of California are offering incentives to xeriscape their lawns and imposing fines for not following watering schedules. Hence, such factors are expected to hamper the commercial lawn mowers market.

COVID-19 had a significant impact on the demand for commercial lawn mowers due to the temporary shutdown of the majority of the commercial facilities such as educational institutions, sports facilities, hotels, and others. Moreover, the lockdown restriction also disrupted the supply chain, leading to procurement & distribution issues, affecting the vendor’s revenues in the market.



Government Initiatives to expand Green Areas:



• The government of California is focussing on expanding outdoor spaces by investing in public park improvements. In 2022, California’s local & state leaders granted nearly $15 million finds for the expansion of outdoor facilities.

• The construction of new stadiums offers substantial growth opportunities to the commercial lawn mower vendors. For instance, in 2021, a new stadium, "SoFi Stadium," worth $5.5 billion, opened in Inglewood, California.

• Washington government has launched Community Parks and Playground Program, under which it offers funds for restoring and expanding parks & green spaces across the state.

• The government of Minnesota has launched the Outdoor Recreation Grant Program to develop and redevelop recreational areas and local parks.



The U.S. Commercial Lawn Mower Market Trends & opportunities



Integrating Lawn Mowers with Technology



• Integrating lawnmowers with technology enhances convenience and maximize productivity with minimal effort.

• Lawn mowers that are inbuild with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and cellular circuitry allow users to operate the mowers remotely through smartphones.

• Different sensing technology such as anti-theft systems, obstacle identification, and weather sensors are being incorporated into the lawn mowers, which is expected to offer substantial growth opportunities to the commercial lawn mowers in the market.

Development of Smart Cities

• Developing smart cities is increasingly gaining momentum across various U.S. states. Hence, government bodies are taking initiatives to develop smart cities to boost sustainability and achieve operational efficiency.

• Energy conservation, efficiency, and adhering to pollution standards remain the key focus areas of smart city initiatives. As a result, the demand for battery-powered lawn mowers is growing significantly as these consume less power.

The increasing popularity of Robotic Lawn Mowers

• The market for commercial robotic lawn mowers is witnessing exponential growth due to the increasing demand for convenience, effectiveness, and efficiency across various end-users.

• Mowing large commercial facilities with widespread acreage requires a lot of individual time and becomes tiresome, thereby offering significant growth opportunities for robotic technology in the commercial sector.

• The growing labor cost in the U.S. encourages the adoption of autonomous technology to minimize long-term expenses.



SEGMENT REVIEW



Ride-on lawn mowers dominate the market



In 2021, ride-on lawn mowers dominated the market in terms of revenue due to their high prices compared to walk-behind and robotic lawn mowers. Also, the U.S., one of the leading markets in terms of technology adoption, is expected to offer substantial growth opportunities to the robotic lawn mowers during the forecast period. Hence U.S. commercial robotic lawn mowers segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.82% (by revenue) during 2021-2027.



Propane and electric cordless lawn mowers are expected to observe the highest growth rates.



The commercial lawn mowers are used for many hours and are meant for mowing larger facilities. Therefore, the demand for more power remains higher among end-users, which in turn supports the demand for gasoline-based lawn mowers in the commercial market. However, the increasing environmental awareness and the growing demand for convenience are expected to support the demand for propane and battery-powered commercial lawn mowers.

Professional landscaping service providers are the key users of commercial lawn mowers. Moreover, the penetration of more than 600,000 professional landscaping service providers across the U.S. supports the demand for commercial lawn mowers in the market.



Segmentation by Products

• Ride-on Mowers

o Standard Ride-on

o Zero-turn

o Lawn Tractors

o Garden Tractors

• Walk-Behind Mowers

o Self-propelled

o Push

o Hover

• Robotic Mowers



Segmentation by Fuel Type

• Gasoline-powered

• Propane-powered

• Electric Corded

• Electric Cordless



Segmentation by End-user

• Professional Landscaping Services

• Golf Courses & Other Sports Arenas

• Government & Others



Segmentation by Drive Type

• RWD

• FWD

• AWD

• Manual Drive



Segmentation by Start Type

• Key Start

• Push Start

• Recoil Start



Segmentation by Blade Type

• Standard

• Mulching

• Lifting

• Cylinder



Segmentation by Distributing Channel

• Offline

• Online



GEOGRAPHICAL OUTLOOK

Southern US: In 2021, the Southern region dominated the U.S. commercial lawn mowers market due to a large population, a large number of golf courses, and high penetration of landscaping companies.



Western U.S.: The western U.S. is observing the highest growth rate at a CAGR of 5.36% (by value) and 4.62% (by volume) during the forecast period due to the increasing migration of the population to the region and rising disposable income which is likely to push the demand for landscaping services from the households.



VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Deere & Co., Husqvarna, Kubota Corporation, MTD Products, STIGA, and The Toro Company are the major vendors in the U.S. commercial lawn mower market.

• Investments in R&D, mergers & acquisitions, and new product developments are the key strategies to gain an edge in the highly competitive market.

• In 2020, Husqvarna announced the launch of a commercial robotic lawn mower CEORA™, which is ideal for mowing large areas of around 12 acres.



Prominent Vendors

• Deere & Company

• Honda

• Husqvarna Group

• Kubota Corporation

• MTD Products

• Robert Bosch

• STIGA Group

• The Toro Company



Other Prominent Vendors

• AGCO

• Ariens Company

• Altoz

• AS-Motor

• Bad Boy Mowers

• Bobcat Company

• Briggs & Stratton

• Chervon Group

• Einhell

• Emak Group

• Generac Power Systems

• Grey Technology

• Greenworks Tools

• Makita

• McLane Reel Mowers

• Masport

• Metalcraft of Mayville

• Stanley Black & Decker

• Snow Joe

• STIHL

• SUMEC Group Corporation

• Swisher Inc.

• The Grasshopper Company

• Textron Inc.

• Techtronic Industries

• WALKER MANUFACTURING

• Wright Manufacturing

• Yangzhou Weibang Garden

• Zhejiang Tianchen Intelligence & Technology Co. Ltd.

• Zucchetti Centro Sistemi S.p.a



