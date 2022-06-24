Insights on the IT Asset Disposition Global Market to 2027 - Growth of Sales of Old Equipment on Auction Websites or to Employees Presents Opportunities

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market (2022-2027) by Service, Asset, Organization, End User, Geography, Competitive Analysis, and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market is estimated to be USD 15.6 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 23.57 Bn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.6%.



Market Dynamics

Market dynamics are forces that impact the prices and behaviors of the Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market stakeholders. These forces create pricing signals which result from the changes in the supply and demand curves for a given product or service. Forces of Market Dynamics may be related to macro-economic and micro-economic factors. There are dynamic market forces other than price, demand, and supply. Human emotions can also drive decisions, influence the market, and create price signals.



As the market dynamics impact the supply and demand curves, decision-makers aim to determine the best way to use various financial tools to stem various strategies for speeding the growth and reducing the risks.



Market Segmentations

The Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market is segmented based on Service, Asset, Organization, End User, and Geography.

By Service, the market is classified into De-Manufacturing and Recycling, Remarketing and Value Recovery, Data Destruction/Data Sanitization, Logistics Management and Reverse Logistics, and Other Services.

By Asset, the market is classified into Computers/Laptops, Servers, Mobile Devices, Storage Devices, and Peripherals.

By Organization, the market is classified into Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Large Enterprises.

By End User, the market is classified into Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), IT and Telecom, Educational Institutions, Healthcare Industry, Aerospace and Defense, Public Sector and Government Offices, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, and Others.

By Geography, the market is classified into Americas, Europe, Middle-East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Company Profiles

The report provides a detailed analysis of the competitors in the market. It covers the financial performance analysis for the publicly listed companies in the market. The report also offers detailed information on the companies' recent development and competitive scenario. Some of the companies covered in this report are Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, SIMS, Iron Mountain, Compucom, 3stepit, TES, Apto Solutions, Lifespan International, Ingram Micro, Blancco Technology, CHG Meridian Group, etc.



Countries Studied

America (Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, United States, Rest of Americas)

Europe (Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, United Kingdom, Rest of Europe)

Middle-East and Africa (Egypt, Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates, Rest of MEA)

Asia-Pacific (Australia, Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Ansoff Analysis

The report presents a detailed Ansoff matrix analysis for the Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market. Ansoff Matrix, also known as Product/Market Expansion Grid, is a strategic tool used to design strategies for the growth of the company. The matrix can be used to evaluate approaches in four strategies viz. Market Development, Market Penetration, Product Development and Diversification. The matrix is also used for risk analysis to understand the risk involved with each approach.

The report analyses the Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market using the Ansoff Matrix to provide the best approaches a company can take to improve its market position.

Based on the SWOT analysis conducted on the industry and industry players, the analyst has devised suitable strategies for market growth.

Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 forces model and the Ansoff Matrix. In addition, the impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description

2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Implementation of Regulatory Compliances and Environment Safety

4.1.2 Rising Need for Data and Information Security in Old Assets

4.1.3 Surging Adoption of New Technologies and Byod Trend

4.1.4 Increasing Inclination Toward Development of Energy-Efficient Products

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Low Awareness and High Service Costs

4.2.2 Lack of Comprehensive IT Asset Disposition Policies

4.2.3 Negligible Recovery Value From E-waste

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rise in Demand and investments in IT Asset Disposition From Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

4.3.2 Growth of Sales of Old Equipment on Auction Websites or to Employees

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Unauthorized Standards and Unsustainable Practices

4.4.2 Lack of Special Budget Set Aside for Asset Disposition Due to Limited Funds



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market, By Service

6.1 Introduction

6.2 De-Manufacturing and Recycling

6.3 Remarketing and Value Recovery

6.4 Data Destruction/Data Sanitization

6.4.1 On-site Data Destruction

6.4.2 Off-site Data Destruction

6.5 Logistics Management and Reverse Logistics

6.6 Other Services



7 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market, By Asset

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Computers/Laptops

7.3 Servers

7.4 Mobile Devices

7.5 Storage Devices

7.6 Peripherals

7.6.1 Networking Devices

7.6.2 I/O Devices



8 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market, By Organization

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small and Medium-sized Enterprises

8.3 Large Enterprises



9 Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

9.3 IT and Telecom

9.4 Educational Institutions

9.5 Healthcare Industry

9.6 Aerospace and Defense

9.7 Public Sector and Government Offices

9.8 Manufacturing

9.9 Media and Entertainment

9.10 Others



10 Americas' IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Argentina

10.3 Brazil

10.4 Canada

10.5 Chile

10.6 Colombia

10.7 Mexico

10.8 Peru

10.9 United States

10.10 Rest of Americas



11 Europe's IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Austria

11.3 Belgium

11.4 Denmark

11.5 Finland

11.6 France

11.7 Germany

11.8 Italy

11.9 Netherlands

11.10 Norway

11.11 Poland

11.12 Russia

11.13 Spain

11.14 Sweden

11.15 Switzerland

11.16 United Kingdom

11.17 Rest of Europe



12 Middle East and Africa's IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Egypt

12.3 Israel

12.4 Qatar

12.5 Saudi Arabia

12.6 South Africa

12.7 United Arab Emirates

12.8 Rest of MEA



13 APAC's IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Australia

13.3 Bangladesh

13.4 China

13.5 India

13.6 Indonesia

13.7 Japan

13.8 Malaysia

13.9 Philippines

13.10 Singapore

13.11 South Korea

13.12 Sri Lanka

13.13 Thailand

13.14 Taiwan

13.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Competitive Quadrant

14.2 Market Share Analysis

14.3 Strategic Initiatives

14.3.1 M&A and Investments

14.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

14.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Dell Technologies

15.2 Hewlett Packard Enterprise

15.3 IBM

15.4 SIMS

15.5 Iron Mountain

15.6 Compucom

15.7 3stepit

15.8 TES

15.9 Apto Solutions

15.10 Lifespan International

15.11 Total IT Global

15.12 Oceantech

15.13 BRP Infotech

15.14 Curvature

15.15 TBS Industries

15.16 Ingram Micro

15.17 Inrego

15.18 ATEA

15.19 Renewtech

15.20 Blancco Technology

15.21 Prolimax

15.22 EOL

15.23 Flex

15.24 CSI Leasing

15.25 CHG Meridian Group



16 Appendix



