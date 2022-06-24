Moolec Science CEO Highlights Promise of Molecular Farming for Food Security at Future Food-Tech Alternative Proteins Summit

WARWICK, United Kingdom, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gastón Paladini, Co-Founder and CEO of Moolec Science Limited (“Moolec”) attended the two-day Future Food-Tech Alternative Proteins Summit in New York this week, where he joined fellow industrial thought leaders, and highlighted the promise of Molecular Farming to helping address the challenge of food security.



“Moolec is a science-based food ingredient company, using Molecular Farming” Paladini told the summit in his presentation ‘Molecular Farming: Producing Meat Molecules with Plants’ on June 21. “We focus on scale and cost because that is the main goal: to feed the world, to feed more than 10 billion people in 2050. We are really focused on getting a more resilient, sustainable and equitable food system.”



The Future Food-Tech Alternative Proteins Summit was held from June 21 to 22, 2022 at the New York Marriott at the Brooklyn Bridge with participation from more than 800 people, both virtually and in person. Moolec’s CEO joined other C-Suite executives, investors, and entrepreneurs from all four corners of the globe to accelerate new partnerships and collaborate on opportunities.

Paladini’s speech showcased Moolec’s platform that expresses animal proteins by growing genetically engineered crops containing bovine and porcine proteins, and how this new technology can improve all aspects of meat alternatives, from how they are produced until the final customers’ experience.



Molecular Farming technology is unique in its ability to capitalize on the scale that extensive agriculture entails to achieve affordability. It is also cost-efficient because it leverages biology, using plants and their inputs – sun, water, and soil – as small factories for the production of animal proteins. The Company's first two products are Chymosin SPC, a bovine protein expressed in safflower that has curdling applications in the cheese industry, and gamma-linoleic acid (GLA), a nutritional oil technology sourced from Bioceres Crop Solutions (Nasdaq:BIOX)..

Moolec has accelerated product development efforts to widen its technology reach, by using the two crops that are most broadly used as protein alternatives – soy and peas – to develop actual meat proteins.

Through this type of “food hacking”, Molecular Farming promises to transform food production, Paladini said.

“We are food hackers,” Paladini told the summit. “We are hacking the system from the inside by using the link of the current value chain. But we reverse the logic. Instead of feeding animals with plant proteins, we could say that we are feeding plants with animal proteins.”

On June 15, 2022 Moolec announced the entry into a definitive agreement with LightJump Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: LJAQ; “LightJump”) for a business combination that would result in Moolec Science SA (the “Company”), a newly created affiliate of Moolec incorporated in Luxembourg, becoming a publicly listed company (the “Transaction”).

About Moolec Science

Moolec is a science-based ingredient company focused on producing real animal proteins in plants through Molecular Farming, a disruptive technology in the alternative protein landscape. Its purpose is to upgrade taste, nutrition, and affordability of alternative protein products while building a more sustainable and equitable food system. The company’s technological approach aims to have the cost structure of plant-based solutions with the organoleptic properties and functionality of animal-based ones. Moolec’s technology has been under development for more than a decade and is known for pioneering the production of a bovine protein in a crop for the food industry. Moolec is run by a diverse team of Ph.Ds and Food Insiders, and operates in the United States, Europe, and South America. For more information, visit www.moolecscience.com .

About LightJump Acquisition Corp.

LightJump is a Delaware blank check company incorporated on July 28, 2020 formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses. For more information, visit www.lightjumpcap.com/lightjump-acquisition-corp

