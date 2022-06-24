LandOpt Opens Annual Contractors’ Education Event to Non-members for First Time

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the first time LandOpt, which helps independent landscape contractors nationwide increase profitability, cash flow and revenue, is welcoming a limited number of non-members to participate in a portion of its annual education event.



To be held in Nashville August 1-2, Business & Barbecue brings together some of the industry’s top contractors for hands-on learning and peer to peer networking. It is being held at the award-winning Greathouse Company, one of the nation’s premier landscape contracting companies. A limited number of registrations are available for qualified contractors.

“Landscape contractors are being presented with so many great opportunities, while at the same time facing a growing list of challenges,” said Jim Westover, president of LandOpt. “As part of our commitment to the industry, we decided to make two days of our event available to non-members.”

The program, designed to help contractors improve their profitability, will include workshops on organizational structure, increasing sales, staffing and building a culture of accountability. The sessions will include a tour of Greathouse’s facilities, as well as social and networking opportunities.

Monday night the talk moves from business to barbecue with dinner at Peg Leg Porker, renowned for its award-winning smoked meats. Attendees will enjoy a private event on the restaurant’s rooftop bar that features city views.

“For contractors who are serious about growing their business, this is a unique opportunity to learn from some of the industry’s most successful companies,” Westover said. “It also is a great way to explore the benefits of LandOpt membership.”

Registration is $500. LandOpt has negotiated a discounted rate at a nearby hotel. Visit https://www.landopt.com/businessandbbq/ for more details and to submit a request to attend.

About LandOpt



Founded in 2004, LandOpt works with independent landscape contractors across the U.S., helping them increase productivity, profitability, cash flow and revenue. The LandOpt system addresses all areas of a green industry business, including sales, marketing, operations, human resources and business management. On-site and remote coaching ensures that LandOpt contractors achieve their financial goals. To learn more visit: www.landopt.com .

Contact:

Ritter Communications, Brad Ritter

BRitter@bradritter.com

740.815.1892

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ebd78aef-d443-4e68-a669-78773662c489