Green Builder Media Releases New Outdoor Living Guide

Lake City, Colo., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media’s new Outdoor Living Guide focuses on Americans’ obsession with outdoor living. From firepits to xeriscaped gardens to custom decks and rails, homeowners want to make the most of their outdoor areas.

“Homeowners are spending on average 14 hours per week in their outdoor living spaces, up nearly 25% compared to pre-pandemic days,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “Not only do homeowners value the connection with nature, but they’re also cooking outside and growing their own food more than ever before.”

Get all the outdoor living data, trends, and ideas in this ebook, which uses Green Builder Media’s proprietary COGNITION Smart Data surveys to get to the heart of what people want—and will pay for—in their outdoor spaces, including:

What outdoor space attributes really matter to people.

The evolution of outdoor cooking and kitchen trends.

New roles (and sophistication) for deck and rail design.

Drivers for at-home food production and sustainable landscaping.

Attitudes and actions around water conservation.

Plus, more stats, trends, and ideas on outdoor living designs.

Download the Outdoor Living Guide here.

This special free report was made possible by Pioneer and RailFX.

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living, affecting positive change by providing inspirational information to over 200,000 progressive building professionals and millions of early-adopter and first-mover consumers who are interested in sustainable living. Green Builder Media generates award-winning editorial, including breaking news, prominent market research, original insights, and visionary thought pieces. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, and data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of sustainable living topics, including Internet of Things, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

About RailFX

The increased demand for outdoor living spaces—expanding the indoors out—like adding larger decks and entertainment space, outdoor kitchens, and room for both kids and adults is increasing in popularity. Cable railing infill doesn't interrupt sightlines, no matter what the view might be. No matter the desired aesthetic, from mixed materials to exposed or non-exposed hardware to railing color, homeowners have a breadth of choices. More lnformation: www.railfx.net

About Pioneer Landscape Centers

Xeriscaping is surging in popularity, particularly in the water-parched western half of the United States. The main goal of xeriscaping is to create a beautiful garden or yard utilizing drought-tolerant plants that conserve water. Pioneer Landscape Centers is a leading provider of the necessary elements for a xeriscaped outdoor area. With 35 retail distribution centers across the United States, along with 20 quarries and production facilities and a fleet of over 200 delivery trucks, Pioneer has been a go-to for landscape and hardscape supplies in both Arizona and Colorado since 1968. More information: www.pioneerco.com

