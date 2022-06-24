Worldwide Flat Roofing Systems Market Driven by Expansion of Construction Industry, Rapid Urbanization & Surging Renovation Activities of Old Buildings

Dublin, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Flat Roofing Systems Market (by Material Type, Technology, Construction Type, Application & Region): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global flat roofing systems market is expected to record a value of US$63.94 billion in 2026, witnessing growth at a CAGR of 3.59% for the period spanning 2022-2026.

Factors such as expansion of construction industry, upsurge in climate change, increasing residence age, rapid urbanization and growing adoption of flat roofing in commercial buildings would drive the growth of the market.

The fastest growing regional market was Asia Pacific due to rising demand for commercial buildings, residential complexes and industrial warehouses on account of rapid urbanization and industrialization.

However, the market growth would be challenged by volatility in raw material prices, lack of skilled manpower for installation of roofing systems and design considerations. A few notable trends include rising number of warehouses, emerging green building concepts, surging renovation activities of old buildings and escalating use of self-adhesive roofing membranes.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global flat roofing systems market, which is segmented into material type, technology, construction type, application and region, with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional markets (Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Middle East & Africa), along with the country coverage of the U.S. and China, have been analyzed.

The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Overview

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Different Types of Flat Roofing

1.3 Important Materials Used for Flat Roofing

1.4 Characteristics of Flat Roofing Materials

1.5 Advantages of Flat Roofing Systems

1.6 Disadvantages of Flat Roofing Systems

1.7 Common Issues associated with Flat Roofs



2. Impact of COVID-19



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Value

3.2 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Material Type

3.3.1 Global Bituminous Flat Roofing Systems Market by Value

3.3.2 Global Bituminous Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global Tiles Flat Roofing Systems Market by Value

3.3.4 Global Tiles Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global Metal Flat Roofing Systems Market by Value

3.3.6 Global Metal Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Technology

3.4.1 Global Bituminous Membrane Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.4.2 Global Roofing Insulation Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Assembly Components Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.4.4 Global Single-ply Membrane Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Liquid Applied Membrane Flat Roofing Systems Market Forecast by Value

3.4.6 Global Metal for Flat Roofs Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Construction Type

3.5.1 Global Flat Roofing Systems Construction Type Market by Value

3.5.2 Global Flat Roofing Systems Construction Type Market Forecast by Value

3.6 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Application

3.6.1 Global Flat Roofing Systems Application Market by Value

3.6.2 Global Flat Roofing Systems Application Market Forecast by Value

3.7 Global Flat Roofing Systems Market by Region



4. Regional Market



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Expansion of Construction Industry

5.1.2 Upsurge in Climate Change

5.1.3 Increase in Residence Age

5.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.5 Growing Adoption of Flat Roofing in Commercial Buildings

5.2 Key Trends & Developments

5.2.1 Rising Number of Warehouses

5.2.2 Emerging Green Building Concept

5.2.3 Surging Renovation Activities of Old buildings

5.2.4 Escalating Use of Self-Adhesive Roofing Membranes

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Volatility in Raw Material Prices

5.3.2 Lack of Skilled Manpower for Installation

5.3.3 Design Considerations



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Revenue Comparison of Key Players

6.1.2 Market Capitalization Comparison of Key Players

6.1.3 R&D Comparison of Key Players



Companies Mentioned

Carlisle Companies Incorporated

Owens Corning

RPM International Inc.

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Sika AG

The 3M Company

