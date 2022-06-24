Patient Positioning System Market Size Worth US$ 1.8 Bn by 2032 at 3.9% CAGR - Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global patient positioning system market is expected to secure a market value worth US$ 1.8 Billion while displaying a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. The increasing geriatric population and the growing incidences of cancer are anticipated to play a key role in driving the patient positioning system market in the assessment period.



Ongoing technical advancement in the healthcare system is expected to drive the market in the coming period. Advancements in technologies such as; cancer tracking sensors, optic fiber, and MEMS sensors are likely to augment the market size. Players in the market are focusing on launching advanced products. For instance, in 2020, Elekta, a Swedish player, announced its new product called Elekta Harmony linear accelerator. It is a modern cancer treatment system with a shorter treatment slot of up to 25% and a 30% smaller footprint.

“Rising prevalence of chronic ailments and the expanding geriatric population across the globe is expected to drive the growth of patient positioning system market. Also, the ongoing development in the healthcare sector is another salient cause strengthening the industry.”

The emergence of an AI-based patient positioning system for analyzing and comparing the imaging workflow is projected to display avenues of expansion. Renowned entities in the market are focusing to launch new products which will benefit the market notably in the coming period.

In March 2021, Royal Philips rolled out its AI-based Precise Suite solution for its Incisive CT platform. The equipment aims to provide advanced workflow from image acquisition through reporting with AI-based image reconstruction, motion-free cardiac image capture, and automated patient positioning.

On the contrary, a lack of adequate infrastructure is anticipated to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. Also, only a limited number of healthcare institutions in developing and underdeveloped nations can afford to implement modern techniques in their equipment. However, with the increased launch of advanced products, the global market is expected to benefit. For instance, FDA-approved ORION is an operable system solution that connects all software and hardware elements. The system reduces the per-patient treatment cycle by offering the scope of preparing the patient outside the treatment room through a tool changer.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By application, the surgeries segment is anticipated to dominate the patient positioning system market at a CAGR of 3.7%

On the basis of end-user, the hospital segment is predicted to record a CAGR of 3.6% from 2022- to 2032

The patient positioning system market in the US is expected to garner US$ 627 Million by 2032

The Chinese patient positioning system industry is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4% by 2032

The patient positioning system market in Japan is projected to garner US$ 108.9 Million by 2032

The patient positioning system market in South Korea is predicted to experience a CAGR of 3.1%

Competition Analysis

Key players in the global patient positioning system market include Hill-Rom Holdings, Medtronic plc, Inc., Medline Industries, Stryker Corporation, LP, and Skytron, LLC. Recent key developments in the market are:

In November 2020, Stryker Corporation announced the acquisition of Wright Medical Group, an eminent medical equipment provider focused on biologics and extremities.

In June 2021, Blackstone, Hellman & Friedman, and Carlyle concluded a deal to buy Medline Industries for over US$ 30 Billion. The transaction is valued at US$ 34 Billion and north of US$ 30 Billion excluding borrowings.

In September 2021, Baxter International Inc., a known MedTech leader, disclosed that it had accomplished the acquisition of Hillrom. Baxter paid US$ 156 in cash for every outstanding share of Hillrom common stock at US$ 10.5 billion. The transaction took place at US$ 12.5 Billion.





Key Segments Profiled in the Global Patient Positioning System Market

Patient Positioning System Market by Product:

Patient Positioning System in Tables

Patient Positioning System in Surgical Tables

Patient Positioning System in Radiolucent Imaging Tables

Patient Positioning System in Examination Tables

Patient Positioning System in Accessories





Patient Positioning System Market by Application:

Patient Positioning System in Surgeries

Patient Positioning System in Diseases Diagnosis

Patient Positioning System in Cancer Therapy





Patient Positioning System Market by End User:

Patient Positioning System in Hospitals

Patient Positioning System in Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Patient Positioning System in Diagnostic Laboratories





Patient Positioning System Market by Region:

North America Patient Positioning System Market

Europe Patient Positioning System Market

Asia Pacific Patient Positioning System Market

Middle East and Africa Patient Positioning System Market

Latin America Patient Positioning System Market





