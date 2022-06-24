Artelo Biosciences Selected for Oral Presentation at the 32nd Annual ICRS Symposium in Galway, Ireland

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARTL), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on modulating lipid-signaling pathways to develop treatments for people living with cancer, pain, and neurological conditions, announced that Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan, Artelo’s Vice President of Translational Sciences, has been selected for an oral presentation at the 32nd International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) Symposium, on Sunday, June 26th. Dr. Sullivan will be presenting pre-clinical data related to ART26.12, the Company’s lead fatty acid binding protein 5 (FABP5) inhibitor. The Company plans to provide a summary of the research following the presentation. The ICRS Symposium is being held at the Bailey Allen Hall at the National University of Ireland, Galway, from June 25-30, 2022.



“We are pleased to participate in this important annual cannabinoid research conference and are excited to share our latest preclinical findings in ART26.12 development,” said Gregory D. Gorgas, President and Chief Executive Officer of Artelo Biosciences. “ART26.12 represents an important program in Artelo’s efforts to advance programs in cancer and cancer supportive care.”

In addition, the Company will present the prestigious William A. Devane Young Investigator of the Year Award at the ICRS Symposium to an outstanding researcher on Wednesday, June 29th. Prior Young Investigator awardees include Professor Saoirse O’Sullivan and Doctor Martin Kaczocha, Assistant Professor in the Department of Anesthesiology, Department of Biochemistry and Cell Biology, and the Institute of Chemical Biology and Drug Discovery at Stony Brook University and Scientific Advisor to Artelo Biosciences.

About the International Cannabinoid Research Society

The International Cannabinoid Research Society (ICRS) is the premier global scientific association with more than 650 international members from 40 countries, all active researchers in the field of endogenous, plant-derived, and synthetic cannabinoids and related bioactive lipids. In addition to acting as a source for impartial information on cannabis and the cannabinoids, the main role of the ICRS is to provide an open forum for researchers to meet and discuss their research. Interested parties may follow @ICRS_Society on Twitter and use #ICRS2022 for the latest meeting updates.

The ICRS William A. Devane Young Investigator of the Year

In 2018, Artelo announced a five-year commitment to sponsor the William A. Devane Young Investigator of the Year award at annual ICRS Symposium. This award is a unique opportunity to identify and showcase researchers who have shown dedication, perseverance, and skill in endocannabinoid system research. Past recipients, Dr. Saoirse O’Sullivan, 2016 awardee, and Dr. Martin Kaczocha, 2017 awardee, are currently assisting Artelo in advancing its product portfolio.

About ART26.12

Fatty Acid Binding Proteins (FABPs) are a family of intracellular proteins that chaperone lipids including endocannabinoids and fatty acids. Various inhibitors of FABPs may be particularly useful for the treatment of specific cancers, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders. ART26.12, Artelo’s lead FABP inhibitor compound, is a selective inhibitor of FABP5. While developing our lead molecule for Chemotherapy-Induced Peripheral Neuropathy, additional compound(s) from our extensive library of potent and selective inhibitors of FABPs have been identified and selected for advancement towards regulatory-enabling studies in cancer and other areas of high-unmet need where inhibition of FABPs show significant promise.

About Artelo Biosciences

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics that modulate lipid-signaling pathways including the endocannabinoid system. Artelo is advancing a portfolio of broadly applicable product candidates designed to address significant unmet needs in multiple diseases and conditions, including anorexia, cancer, anxiety, pain, and inflammation. Led by proven biopharmaceutical executives collaborating with highly respected researchers and technology experts, the company applies leading edge scientific, regulatory, and commercial discipline to develop high-impact therapies. More information is available at www.artelobio.com and Twitter: @ArteloBio.

