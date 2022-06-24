E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Updates on RMB5 million Additional Property Cleaning Contracts Awarded During April-May

FUZHOU, China, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the "Company" or "E-Home"), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced the Company has been awarded additional RMB4.7 million new contracts during April-May to provide property cleaning services for neighborhood residences.

The Company signed RMB0.8 million of the service contracts and Putian YouYou Cleaning Co., Ltd. (“YouYou”), a subsidiary of the Company, was awarded RMB3.9 million of the new business. YouYou is a leading cleaning services provider and a member enterprise at Fujian Province Cleaning Industry Association and E-Home acquired 60% of equity interests in YouYou in January.

Under the contract, the Company and YouYou will provide concentrated sweep through designated neighborhoods and maintain their cleanliness for contracted service period that ranges from 10 to 12 months. The neighborhoods include, among others, 1.1 million square meter properties developed by China’s developer R&F Group, which is managed by property management firm Guangzhou Tianli Property Management, Xiamen Branch, and 0.26 million square meter properties managed by Fujian Fusheng Property Management Co. Ltd.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: “It's an honor to be selected to provide our flagship cleaning services to our client partners. Our position on these contracts provides our clients access to E-Home's efficient and professional hygiene maintenance services. We are pleased to have been selected for these contracts that will assist our clients with protecting cleanness at their facilities. We look forward to a long and productive partnership with all of our clients."



About E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited

Established in 2014, E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is a Nasdaq-listed household service company based in Fuzhou, China. The Company, through its website and WeChat platform "e家快服", provides integrated household services, including 1) installation and maintenance of home appliances and smart homes; 2) Housekeeping, nanny, sister-in-law and cleaning services; 3) Internet elderly care + home-based elderly care; 4) Hospital care; 5) Nanny delivery platform.

After years of development, the Company has formed two main services and four auxiliary services targeting at individual consumers (ToC) and business clients (ToB). 1) The ToC business focuses on nanny, sister-in-law, home-based elderly care and cleaning, and family comprehensive service supplemented by other housekeeping services. At present, it has successfully connected with metaverse technology to realize metaverse-based customer service as well as training of domestic workers. The ToB business focuses on public cleaning and cleaning robotic equipment. Four auxiliary services include 1) docking and application of metaverse technology to housekeeping and cleaning industries; 2) online and offline sales of medicine and health food (including nannies and nursing workers); 3) training on nannies and nursing workers to engage in health care in physical stores; 4) human resources (flexible employment).

E-Home has become a modern enterprise of comprehensive service for family life. The Company always adheres to the business philosophy of "solving every issue of customers with heart", and to the code of conduct of "doing everything well with heart". The Company aims to set the benchmark of the household service industry. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.ej111.com/ir.html.

Forward-Looking Statement

All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements in nature within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to" or other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to consider risk factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the SEC, that may affect the Company's future results. All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and its subsidiaries or persons acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors.

