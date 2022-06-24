UA Multimedia to Airdrop NFTs and Utility Tokens to Shareholders

IRVINE, CA, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UA Multimedia, Inc. (OTC Pink: UAMM), a technology company with a focus in blockchain, cryptocurrency, DeFi, NFT and metaverse, today provides details regarding its shareholder loyalty perks airdrop.

Each qualified and interested shareholder will receive an non-fungible token (NFT) along with a number of GOGI utility tokens. The NFTs will be minted on the Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum blockchain.

The free NFTs will be minted on the Company’s BNB Chain NFT marketplace, GogiMarketplace.com. Non-shareholders who wish to participate in the raffles may also purchase the NFTs from GogiMarketplace or the Ethereum marketplace OpenSea.io.

All shareholders who own a minimum of 10,000 shares of UA Multimedia by June 30, 2022 will be eligible for the NFT and token airdrops. For each 100 shares of UAMM own, the owner will also receive 1 bonus utility GOGI token. Participants who purchase the NFTs on OpenSea will not receive any GOGI token.

Starting July 1, 2022, all shareholders who wish to claim their NFTs and tokens must contact the Company at ir@uammedia.com to provide proof of share ownership. Shareholders must have a wallet that support BNB Chain to receive the free NFTs and GOGI tokens. All NFTs will be burn after 12 months.

The airdrop period will be from July 1 to July 31, 2022. Shortly after the airdrop completion date, the Company will hold its first raffle. Subsequent raffles will be held every other month. The Company may also hold additional bonus raffles from time to time.

The first raffle’s prize will be one of the Company’s NFTs. To kick off this program, the Company will also conduct a bonus raffle and will provide the info about its prize in the next update.

“We are excited to launch this shareholder appreciation program for our valuable shareholders,” commented Michael Lajtay, CEO of UA Multimedia. “This will be the first of many raffle projects that we believe will offer values to the adopters of NFTs while at the same time providing additional revenue streams for the Company.“

About UA Multimedia, Inc.

UA Multimedia, Inc. is a technology company with a focus in blockchain, cryptocurrency, decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible token (NFT) and metaverse. The Company’s mission is to offer products and services in these areas as well as seeking to acquire entities and assets that are in the same space.

Forward Looking Statements:

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27a of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and section 21e of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Those statements include the intent, belief or current expectations of the Company and its management team. Some or all of the events or results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not occur. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Accomplishing the strategy described herein is significantly dependent upon numerous factors, many that are not in management's control. UA Multimedia, Inc. does not undertake any duty nor does it intend to update the results of these forward-looking statements.

