Chronic Pelvic Pain Treatment Market to Surpass US$ 8 Bn in Value by 2031; Adoption of Various Medications for Effective Pain Management Propelling Revenue Growth: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recent insights on the chronic pelvic pain treatment market highlight the trend of expanding array of therapies and medications including chiropractic care, acupuncture, biofeedback therapy, and cognitive behavioral therapy. Widespread adoption of pain relief medications continues to fuel sales of chronic pelvic pain treatment market. The global chronic pelvic pain treatment market is projected to surpass value of US$ 8 Bn by the end of the forecast period of 2022–2031.



The commercialization of medications and/or cause-directed therapies has allowed each leading company to grow market share for chronic pelvic pain treatment products. Advances in diagnosis of chronic pelvic pain are reinforcing the market value of the chronic pelvic pain treatment products. The expansion of the chronic pelvic pain treatment market is thus being propelled by the availability of effective management strategies.

The demand for OTC pain relievers, NSAIDs, and many non-opioid pain medications is expected to propel revenue streams for pharmaceutical companies in the chronic pelvic pain treatment market. Growing awareness about the range of treatment and management options available for chronic pelvic pain (CPP) is likely to catalyze lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Key Findings of Chronic Pelvic Pain Treatment Market Study

Massive Adoption of OTC Medications Propelling Revenue Growth: The use of pain relief medications, both OTC and prescribed, has spurred the revenue prospects in the chronic pelvic pain treatment market. Of note, the chronic pelvic pain treatment market has witnessed stable revenue opportunities from high preference for OTC medications. The demand has been bolstered by accessibility in retail pharmacies & drug stores. The study found that the medications segment held a major share of the global chronic pelvic pain treatment market with about 70% in 2021.





Rise in Demand for Various Therapies Enrich Prospects: Extensive R&D on the structural and idiopathic causes of CPP and increased understanding of the etiology have expanded the options of therapies for patients, thus enriching the prospects of the chronic pelvic pain treatment market. However non-surgical options especially pain management drugs are preferred over other treatments. Furthermore, increasing emphasis on patient-centered care is boosting profitable opportunities.



Chronic Pelvic Pain Treatment Market: Key Drivers

Prevalence of chronic pelvic pain especially among women of all ages is a key driver of the market. Multidisciplinary patient-centered care approaches are expanding the canvas for players in the chronic pelvic pain treatment market.

Growing acceptance of generic drugs for chronic pelvic pain is expected to boost the revenue streams. Focus toward increasing the diagnosis and boosting access to adequate care will propel the future growth trajectories.

Chronic Pelvic Pain Treatment Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

North America held a major share of the global chronic pelvic pain treatment market in 2021. The growth has been underpinned by rising incidence of the pain condition. Especially among women, the prevalence is high in the U.S.

Europe is another lucrative market and in 2021 it held a market share of about 31%. Wide awareness about the treatments including medications has catalyzed prospects of the regional market.

Chronic Pelvic Pain Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the prominent companies in the chronic pelvic pain treatment market are Perrigo Company plc., Medtronic, Mayne Pharma Group Limited, MAST PAK SURGICAL CORP, Intuitive Surgical, Hospiinz, GSK plc., Becton, Dickinson and Company, and Bayer AG.

Chronic Pelvic Pain Treatment Market Segmentation

Technology



Medications



Pain Relievers Hormone Treatments Antibiotics Antidepressants Surgery Laparoscopic Surgery Hysterectomy Others

Distribution Channel

Retail Pharmacies & Drug stores

E-commerce

Others



Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Countries

U.S.

Canada

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Japan

China

India

Australia & New Zealand

Brazil

Mexico

GCC Countries

South Africa



