QHSLab Announces New Strategic Alliance with Medical License Factory For its AllergiEnd® Products and Services

This Partnership Expands QHSLab’s Independent Practitioner Network, While Addressing Current Industry Pain Points.

WEST PALM BEACH, FL, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QHSLab, Inc. (OTCQB: USAQ), a company focused on providing clinicians with tools to leverage proactive, value-based healthcare solutions through emerging point of care technologies, today announced a strategic alliance with Medical License Factory, LLC, a prominent physician licensing and management services organization, for its AllergiEnd® allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy products and clinical decision support digital health services. Medical License Factory will facilitate working relationships between QHSLab and Medical License Factory’s network of physicians, while providing administrative, medical billing, recruitment services, marketing, and promotional support for the new alliance.

“Today’s announcement is further evidence of our continued progress and momentum as we expand our independent medical provider practice network. The growing adoption of AllergiEnd®’s allergy diagnostic services and allergen immunotherapy products reflects the attractiveness of our patient-centered tools and income-producing services for medical practices. Our services proactively address chronic diseases, provide preventive care, and enable the broad market of general practitioner physicians to expand their practices and reimbursement base, especially in times of rising interest rates, inflation, and labor costs,” said Troy Grogan, CEO of QHSLab.

QHSLab and Medical License Factory share common goals and complementary methods of supporting physicians with services needed to improve clinical outcomes, streamline practice operations, increase practice revenue, and provide cost-effective solutions. Medical License Factory has over ten years of experience in various critical practice-management modalities, including medical licensing, recruiting, quality assurance, medical billing, human resources, and healthcare marketing support.

Recent financial headlines have many concerned - physicians included. It's easily forgotten that many physicians are business owners, burdened by clinical cases and the stressors of running a small business. QHSLab offers physicians an ongoing revenue stream with high-demand services that will continue to be clinical needs, despite turbulence in the financial markets. Together with Medical License Factory, QHSLab will help small medical practices overcome inflation, rising interest rates, business costs, and the healthcare labor shortage.

“We are very excited to be partnering with QHSLab, which will enhance our working relationship with our network of independent medical practices while allowing us to introduce our services to current QHSLab physicians. The AllergiEnd® allergy diagnostic and allergen immunotherapy products are highly needed additions to the primary care practice, that benefit our physician clients and their patients, while adding a new income stream to the practice,” said Lilia Waldero, President of Medical License Factory.

"Discovering a corporate partner like Medical License Factory that genuinely enhances, compliments, and expands existing service offerings is a rare and exciting next step in today's healthcare industry," continues Troy Grogan. "As an early-stage, publicly-traded company, we believe that the future of medicine is meant to be shared, especially with the physicians who utilize our products and services and with the forward-thinking investors who invest in the future of medicine. Growth through these types of partnerships strengthens our position, allowing intelligent investors to beat Wall Street while securing their position in the digital healthcare market."

For more information, please visit QHSLab at www.usaqcorp.com and Medical License Factory here https://licenciasmedica.com/

About QHSLab, Inc.

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCQB: USAQ) is a medical device company providing digital healthcare solutions and point-of-care-diagnostic tests to primary care physicians. Digital healthcare allows doctors to assess their patients’ responses quickly and effectively using advanced artificial intelligence. Digital healthcare can also remotely monitor patients’ vital signs and evaluate the effects of prescribed medicines and treatments on patients’ health through real-time data transferred from patient to doctor. QHSLab, Inc. also markets and sells point-of-care, rapid-response diagnostic tests used in the primary care practice. QHSLab, Inc.’s products and services are designed to help physicians improve patient monitoring and medical care while also improving the revenues of their practice.

About Medical License Factory, LLC.

Medical License Factory has over 10 years of experience in Medical Licensing, Recruiting, Quality Assurance, Medical Billing, Human Resources, and Marketing. It has extensive experience in guiding foreign-graduate doctors through the process of obtaining a medical license and beginning to practice within the United States. In addition to helping clients obtain their licenses, it supports its clients in various aspects of their practices, including quality assurance, medical billing, human resources, healthcare marketing and documentation of interest such as: registration of medical practices, Medicaid, Medicare, narcotics licenses, DEA, renewals, verification of credentials, among others.

