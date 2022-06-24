Life Sciences Investor Forum Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the June 23rd Life Sciences Investor Forum are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download investor materials from the company’s resource section.
Companies are accepting 1x1 management meeting requests through June 28.
June 23rd Agenda:
|Presentation
|Ticker(s)
|Orexo AB
|OTCQX: ORXOY | NASDAQ.STO: ORX
|Else Nutrition
|OTCQX: BABYF | TSX: BABY
|Izotropic Corporation
|OTCQB: IZOZF | CSE: IZO
Alterity Therapeutics
|NASDAQ: ATHE | ASX: ATH
Satellos Bioscience
|Pink: MSCLF | TSX-V: MSCL
|Alpha Cognition Inc.
|OTCQB: ACOGF | TSX-V: ACOG
|Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc.
|OTCQX: EMMA
|Reviva Pharmaceuticals
|NASDAQ: RVPH
|Poolbeg Pharma PLC
|OTCQB: POLBF | AIM: POLB
|Celsion Corporation
|NASDAQ: CLSN
About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.
Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.
