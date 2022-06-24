New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Surface Disinfectant Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Composition, By Form, By End-use, By Application And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288297/?utm_source=GNW



Surface Disinfectant Market Growth & Trends



The global surface disinfectant market size is expected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.3% over the forecast period, as per the new report . The market growth is majorly driven by the increasing commonness and consumption of Healthcare-Associated Infections (HAIs). The future growth can be attributed to several factors, which include rising infrastructure & construction activities, automotive & industrial production, travel (business and leisure) activities, as well as the need to maintain cleanliness at every location. Furthermore, the growing demand for green solutions, such as biobased surface disinfectants, continues to contribute to the global market growth.



The institutional, industrial, residential, and commercial sectors are estimated to generate significant product demand in the coming years.Market consumers largely include the automobile, transportation, food & beverage, hospitality & restaurant industries and processing facilities (poultry and meat hygiene), provincial authorities, building service contractors & cleaning companies, municipalities, retail (supermarkets) sector, hospitals, and multiple other commercial facilities.



The global market was positively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020 and even in 2021 due to high product demand from hospitals. The growing awareness regarding cleanliness and hygiene along with the re-opening of public places, such as educational institutes, cafes, hotels, malls, and restaurants, further boosted the market growth.



Surface Disinfectant Market Report Highlights

• The spray form segment is estimated to register the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 2030 due to the rising product application on multiple border objects, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic

• In-house was the dominant application segment in 2021 and is estimated to continue leading the market registering the fastest CAGR from 2022 to 20320

• This is because of the inclusion of the product in household cleaning activities, such as glass, hard floor, carpet, and surface cleaning

• The Hotel/Restaurants/café (HORECA) end-use segment led the market in 2021 and is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

• This growth is credited to the rising product demand from restaurants, hotels, and cafes for time-to-time cleaning and disinfecting activities

• Biobased products are estimated to be the fastest-growing types owing to the rising awareness among people about the toxicity and environmental hazards of chemical-based products

• Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market from 2022 to 2030 due to factors like rising public awareness regarding health & hygiene

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06288297/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________