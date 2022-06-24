Vestjysk Bank A/S changes language for company announcements and financial reports

English Danish

June 24, 2022

Vestjysk Bank A/S has until now published company announcements and financial reports in both Danish and English. Given the structure of the current ownership of the bank and as its shareholders are predominately based in Denmark, Vestjysk Bank A/S has decided that company announcements and financial reports will be published only in Danish going forward. Accordingly, company announcements, financial reports as well as other public communication for Vestjysk Bank A/S will no longer be available in both Danish and English versions.

Any questions to this announcement must be directed to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, at tel. (+45) 96 63 21 04.





Vestjysk Bank A/S





Jan Ulsø Madsen

CEO





Vestjysk Bank A/S

Industrivej Syd 13C

DK-7400 Herning

Telephone (+45) 96 63 20 00



CVR no. 34 63 13 28

www.vestjyskbank.dk