Pomerantz LLP Announces Proposed Class Action Settlement on Behalf of Purchasers of Recro Pharma, Inc. Common Stock – SCTL

PHILADELPHIA, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP announces that the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania has approved the following announcement of a proposed class action settlement that would benefit purchasers of Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCTL):



SUMMARY NOTICE

IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED RECRO PHARMA, INC. (“RECRO”) COMMON STOCK FROM JULY 17, 2017 THROUGH MAY 23, 2018, BOTH DATES INCLUSIVE (THE “CLASS”), YOU COULD RECEIVE A PAYMENT FROM A CLASS ACTION SETTLEMENT. CERTAIN PERSONS ARE EXCLUDED FROM THE DEFINITION OF THE CLASS AS SET FORTH IN THE STIPULATION OF SETTLEMENT.

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and by Order of the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, that in the above-captioned litigation (the “Action”), a Settlement has been proposed for $1,400,000.00 in cash. A hearing will be held on October 26, 2022, at 10:00 a.m., before the Honorable Michael M. Baylson, at the United States District Court, Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Courtroom 3-A, James A. Byrne Courthouse, 601 Market Street, Philadelphia, PA 19106, or remotely per details that will be made publicly available on the Settlement website recropharmasettlement.com, for the purpose of determining whether: (1) the proposed Settlement should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (2) the proposed Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Settlement proceeds is fair, reasonable and adequate and therefore should be approved; and (3) the application of Lead Counsel for the payment of attorneys’ fees and expenses from the Settlement Fund, including interest earned thereon, should be approved.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS DESCRIBED ABOVE, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE SETTLEMENT OF THE LITIGATION, AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE SETTLEMENT FUND. If you have not received a detailed Notice of Pendency and Proposed Settlement of Class Action (the “Notice”) and a copy of the Proof of Claim and Release (“Proof of Claim”), you may obtain a copy of these documents by contacting the Claims Administrator: Recro Securities Litigation, Strategic Claims Services, 600 N. Jackson Street, Suite 205, Media, PA 19063, (866) 274-4004. You may also obtain copies of the Stipulation of Settlement, Notice and Proof of Claim at recropharmasettlement.com.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, to be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, you must submit a Proof of Claim by mail to the Claims Administrator postmarked no later than October 8, 2022 or submit it online at recropharmasettlement.com by that date. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a valid Proof of Claim, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the Net Settlement Fund, but you will still be bound by any judgment entered by the Court in this Action (including the releases provided for therein).

To exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must mail a written request for exclusion so that it is received by October 5, 2022 to the Claims Administrator, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will be bound by any judgment entered by the Court in this Action (including the releases provided for therein) whether or not you submit a Proof of Claim. If you submit a written request for exclusion, you will have no right to recover money pursuant to the Settlement.

Any objection to the proposed Settlement, the Plan of Allocation of Settlement proceeds, or the fee and expense application must be filed with the Court no later than October 5, 2022 to the Clerk of the Court, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK’S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS’ COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. If you have any questions about the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement, you may contact Lead Counsel at the following address or by calling (212) 661-1100:

Pomerantz LLP

Jeremy Lieberman

600 Third Avenue, 20th Floor

New York, NY 10016

jalieberman@pomlaw.com

DATED: MAY 11, 2022

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

EASTERN DISTRICT OF PENNSYLVANIA



