Dr. Steven Gundry’s Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Celebrates 900+ Positive Reviews





LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gundry MD™ Bio Complete 3, one of the brand’s best selling supplements, now has over 900 positive customer reviews across multiple platforms. Crafted by world-renowned heart surgeon and medical researcher Dr. Steven Gundry, this innovative, all-in-one probiotic, prebiotic, and postbiotic supplement was created to support a healthy gut lining and a healthy immune system. The first product to introduce CoreBiome™ postbiotic to the U.S. market, Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is the complete gut health package that aims to support your digestive health for a healthier, well-balanced microbiome.

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 is a revolutionary dietary supplement and one of the first of its kind to contain prebiotics, probiotics, and postbiotics. Probiotics help populate our gut with healthy bacteria which aid in digestion, prebiotics help feed this healthy bacteria and fight unhealthy cravings, and postbiotics help produce a short-chain fatty acid which helps fortify your gut lining to help alleviate digestive issues. When people lack the beneficial bacteria found in this unique all-in-one supplement, they may experience unhealthy cravings and increased fatigue. Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 helps create a healthy balance of bacteria to increase energy, reduce the cravings of unhealthy junk food, support smoother digestion and a slimmer waistline. *

Gundry MD Bio Complete 3 Key Ingredients

The three key active ingredients of Bio Complete 3 include:

Sunfiber® - a fermented dietary fiber with prebiotic and postbiotic characteristics that help promote digestive support and satiety for easier, more regular bathroom visits. *

Tributyrin (as CoreBiome™) - a postbiotic that speeds up the production of the butyrate bacteria. Butyrate is a short-chain fatty acid that supports your overall health for a more energized, youthful life. *

Bacillus Coagulans (ProDURA®) - a potent probiotic that helps support the balance of healthy bacteria in your gastrointestinal tract for smoother digestion. *



*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

Bio Complete 3 can be purchased on the GundryMD site for the price of $69.95 for a 30-day supply with 90-day money back guarantee.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, GundryMD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients to offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful nutrients like polyphenols, a powerful health booster. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Energy Renew , and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD Products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition research and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health via diet and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast, and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, New York Times, Morning Joe and so many more outlets. Dr. Gundry’s newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code is now available for purchase. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com or @drstevengundry on Instagram.

