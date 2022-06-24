Noitom and ARwall Partner for Live Virtual Production at Cine Gear Expo

LOS ANGELES, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noitom International, the world's leading motion capture hardware solution provider for VFX, animation and gaming industries, unveiled its live virtual production camera tracking at Cine Gear, in partnership with ARwall. The four-day event, held at the Los Angeles Convention Center, featured exhibits, new product and service introductions, complimentary seminars led by industry leaders, master classes, film competitions and an awards ceremony.

The Noitom-ARwall exhibit showcased a live virtual production utilizing Noitom's Perception Neuron Studio and hybrid tracking technology to capture the performance in real time. Attendees witnessed Noitom's first time displaying its new camera tracking technology to quickly and accurately capture data with all capabilities directly integrated into ARwall's ARFX Pro Plugin.

NoitomVPS is a first-of-its-kind, turn-key virtual production solution. Built as an affordable and easy-to-use solution, NoitomVPS allows users to scale projects up or down based on their needs. Providing a blueprint-based approach to all projects, NoitomVPS allows users to easily change from a purely virtual production to an XR shoot or to camera tracking. Starting at $50,000, NoitomVPS is the only solution offering users the freedom and comfort and ease of a pure inertial system paired with the accuracy of optical tracking.

"Partnering with ARwall continues our mission of providing turn-key virtual productions to all creators," said Alex Alvarez, Noitom's Director of Marketing. "Their simple and straightforward tools fit perfectly into the ecosystem we created. This enables those new to virtual production to work with the same technology used by Disney and Netflix without a massive Hollywood budget or complicated setup."

The partnership comes just a month after NoitomVPS was awarded the 2022 NAB Show Product of the Year Award for Graphics, Editing, VXF, Switchers. Presented at the annual NAB Show in Las Vegas, the awards recognize the most promising new products that deliver cutting-edge audio and visual experiences for the media, entertainment and technology industries.

About Noitom International, Inc.

Founded in 2012, Noitom is dedicated to making motion capture a universal technology. Noitom's team of dedicated engineers develops world-class motion capture technology for consumer and industrial markets. Noitom's motion capture systems are applicable for virtual production, animation, robotics, medicine, VFX, 3D and game development. Noitom's current product line includes Perception Neuron, Hi5VR Glove, MySwing Baseball, and the newest product, NoitomVPS, which expands the technologies' capabilities through deeper integration with the latest rendering engines. Noitom is located in Beijing with its U.S. headquarters in Miami. For further information about Noitom and its services, please visit http://www.noitom.com. To contact Noitom's press office, please email us at ebarker@noitom.com.

