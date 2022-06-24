With 6.7% CAGR, Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market to Hit US$ 111.0 Million by the End of 2022 | Top Countries, Key Players & Size, Share Forecast to 2030

Brooklyn, New York, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reports and Insights freshly added a report titled “ Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market : Opportunity Analysis and Future Assessment 2022-2030” in its database of market research reports which offers its readers a detailed and profound analysis of the fresh growth opportunities, trends, and growth drivers that are closely linked with the growth of the market. The report further provides crucial insights on the COVID-19 impacts on the immune repertoire sequencing market along with the compound growth rate (CAGR) of the market for a forecasted period between 2022 and 2030. According to the research of Reports and Insights, the immune repertoire sequencing market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 111.0 Mn by the end of 2022 and is expected to reach at a value of US$ 186.9 Mn by 2030 with a significant CAGR of 6.7%. The report also comprises an assessment of the market by employing various analytical tools, such as Porter's five forces analysis and PESTEL analysis. These tools also offer an in-depth analysis on the micro and macro-environmental factors that are related to the growth of the market over the projected period.

Immune Repertoire Sequencing Introduction

Immune repertoire sequencing has assisted in profiling the antigen-specific information within lymphocytes and has turned out to be essentially crucial to understand the body’s auto-defense mechanism as opposed to foreign agents. It is important to note that the Immune repertoire sequencing has turned out to be an extremely helpful instrument to quantify the configuration of B or T cell antigen receptor repertoires in basic research, such as immune repertoire development, vaccination, and lymphocyte lineage tracking, as well as in several different clinical settings, such as hematopoietic stem cell transplant recovery monitoring, minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring, and cancer patient prognosis. Having said that, the early IR-seq experiments have observed high PCR and sequencing errors that restricted their capability to perform unerring repertoire diversity and abundance quantification.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

The assay kits product segment in the immune repertoire sequencing market is expected to create an incremental opportunity of US$ 25.6 Mn during the forecast period

In 2022, the cancer immunotherapy application segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to grow at 7.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2022, the diagnostics labs end-user segment accounted for the largest market share

Asia Pacific region is expected to remain the prominent region in the global market and is estimated to remain the fastest-growing region

The U.S. immune repertoire sequencing market is expected to increase 1.8X during the forecast period

Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Dynamics

Soaring employment of IR-seq in Cancer Immunotherapy

Cancer, being the paramount cause of deaths worldwide, has recently accounted for about 10 million fatalities in the year 2020, or almost one in six deaths. Cancer generally crops up from the transfiguration of normal cells into tumor cells in a multi-level process that typically develops from a precancerous lesion to a malignant tumor. Moreover, cancer treatment is time and again pervaded with intricacies. The unconstrained and pernicious cell growth of the disease condition is by and large the outcome of erratic mutations within the body. Over and above, mutations persist to occur as the disease develops, producing heterogeneous tumors in which some tumor cells are likely to be not affected by the regimen of treatment. At the same time, immune repertoire diversity is a robust indicator for the status and response of the disease. To put it differently, immune repertoire sequencing can be perceived as a sturdy instrument for evaluating the immune repertoire, as it has the potential to qualitatively and quantitatively measure the diversity of the immune system. There are numerous instances in the literature in which immune repertoire diversity was interconnected with disease presence or development in cancer.

In recent times, investigators at the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences demonstrated that TCR-gamma CDR3 diversity is considerably lowered in patients suffering from lung cancer carcinoma. Likewise, the patients of renal cell cancer show decreased repertoire diversity in comparison to normal controls. In one other instance, collating of immune repertoires from pediatric and adult patients suffering from acute myeloid leukemia revealed that clonal expansion of both B and T cells takes place in diseased patients. Collectively, such findings suggest that immune repertoire portrayal has the capability to offer a robust diagnostic tool in the analysis of cancer. Immune cell repertoires can be assessed in terms of certain cancers to better comprehend how the immune system alters in the event of progression or remission. At long last, these depictions are likely to even assist in suggesting clinicians as to the best treatment alternatives.

Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Segmentation

The global immune repertoire sequencing market is segmented on the basis of product, subject type, application, end user, and region

By Product

Assay Kits

TCR Kits

BCR Kits

Software

TCR Analysis Solutions

BCR Analysis Solutions

TCR & BCR Analysis Solutions

Instrument

NGS

PCR

Services

Sequencing Services

Data Analysis Services

Pre-Sequencing Services

By Subject Type

Human

Mouse

By Application

Pharmagenomics-Based Drug Recovery

Next-Generation Sequencing

Polymerase Chain Reaction

Others

Biomarker Discovery

Autoimmune Diseases

Cancer Immunotherapy

Infectious Disease Research

Asthma and Allergy Research

Vaccine Development

Immunodeficiency Identification

Others

By End User

Diagnostic Labs

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Research Institutes

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Immune Repertoire Sequencing Market Key Players

Some of the key participating players in global immune repertoire sequencing market are:

Illumina, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc

Agilent Technologies, Inc

Oxford Nanopore Technologies, Ltd

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

BGI

Takara Bio, Inc

JUNO THERAPEUTICS

ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES

ARCHERDX, INC.

IREPERTOIRE, INC.

CD Genomics

