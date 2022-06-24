The Lifetime Value Company Named One of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work for in the Nation

NEW YORK, June 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association for Business Resources has named The Lifetime Value Company (LTV Co.) among its Best and Brightest Companies To Work For in the Nation. The 2022 spring national winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm which reviewed a number of key measures relative to other nationally recognized winners. The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For winners are not ranked.

With a portfolio of consumer brands including BeenVerified, Bumper, Ownerly and more, LTV Co. is a fast-growing technology organization that builds exciting data products, from web-based services to best-in-class apps. Unlocking long-term value for customers and employees is at the heart of what we do. The company culture promotes excellence through mentorship, the collective ownership of success and the flexibility to create a model of work-life balance that promotes well-being.

"We're honored to be recognized as one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation," said Josh Levy, CEO and co-founder of LTV Co. "Our greatest asset is our people, and we are inspired and humbled by this recognition of our team's work. 'Teach each other to fish' is one of our company's core values, and our employees show us every day that mentorship, collaboration and communication are the true hallmarks of a great team."

Since March 2020, LTV Co has doubled its workforce while maintaining a high average employee NPS rating of 90.5% in 2022.

With over 20 years of experience conducting the Best and Brightest competitions, the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) have identified numerous best Human Resource practices and provided benchmarking for companies that continue to be leaders in employment standards.

"These 2022 winning organizations have stood out during unpredictable times and have proven they are an employer of choice. They continue to keep the needs of their employees first and provide perks that include development, wellbeing, work-life balance, rewards and recognition. In addition, these winning companies offer a fantastic work culture and workplace environment that attracts and retains superior employees," said Jennifer Kluge, President and CEO of NABR and The Best and Brightest Program.

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For in the Nation Winners will be honored during the virtual Illuminate Business Summit week in November 2022 and in the spring of 2023. During the Illuminate Business Summits the 101 highest scoring national winning companies and the Elite awards will also be awarded to the highest winning companies demonstrating exceptional innovative human resource practices and setting high standards for all businesses.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego and San Francisco. Nominations are now being accepted for all programs. Visit thebestandbrightest.com to nominate your organization.

About The Lifetime Value Company

The Lifetime Value Company is a tech company with a culture of innovation and passion for data. We build and ship best-in-class apps and web-based products and tools that put the power of information into the hands of our customers. Our mission is to help people discover, understand and use data in their everyday lives. Learn more at www.ltvco.com and on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

